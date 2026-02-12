LIVE TV
Home > Education > CBSE Issues Deadline for Practical, Internal Assessment Marks Upload by February 14

CBSE Issues Deadline for Practical, Internal Assessment Marks Upload by February 14

CBSE has asked all affiliated schools to complete and upload practical, project and internal assessment marks for Classes 10 and 12 by February 14, 2026.

Published: February 12, 2026 17:54:25 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has instructed all its affiliated schools to complete the conduct of practical examinations, project work, and internal assessments, and upload the marks for Classes 10 and 12 by February 14, 2026. The instruction applies to all schools offering CBSE Board Exams 2026.

The board has warned that no extensions will be granted beyond the deadline and has urged principals to ensure strict compliance.

What Has CBSE Directed Schools to Do

In an official communication, CBSE reminded schools that practical examinations, project work, and internal assessments for Classes 10 and 12 were scheduled to be conducted between January 1 and February 14, 2026, as notified earlier.

Schools must ensure that all assessments are completed and the marks are uploaded on the CBSE portal within the stipulated timeline.

Which CBSE Marks Must Be Uploaded

According to the board, the following data must be uploaded by February 14:

  • Practical examination, project work, and internal assessment marks for Class 12
  • Internal grades for Class 12
  • Internal assessment marks for Class 10

CBSE has clarified that incomplete uploads may affect the preparation of board results.

How Many CBSE Schools Are Yet to Upload Data

The board revealed that a review of its records shows that nearly 30 percent of CBSE schools have not yet completed the conduct or uploading of practical and internal assessment marks.

CBSE has advised such schools to expedite the process and avoid last-minute technical issues.

What Happens After the CBSE Deadline

CBSE has made it clear that the option to delete or correct previously created batches will not be available after February 14, 2026. Once the deadline passes, the Integrated Payment System (IPS) for Practical Examination 2026 will be activated.

This means schools will no longer be able to modify uploaded data once the system goes live.

What Should School Principals Ensure

CBSE has instructed school principals to personally monitor the completion of all pending processes. Any lapses in uploading data may lead to administrative complications during result processing and payment settlement.

Separately, CBSE has also launched the Integrated Payment System for releasing the first installment to examination centres for Board Exams 2026. Schools have been asked to ensure that bank details are correctly entered and verified on the portal.

With board examinations underway, CBSE has reiterated that timely data submission is critical to ensure a smooth evaluation and result declaration process for Classes 10 and 12 students.

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 5:54 PM IST
QUICK LINKS