LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aerospace technology Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala Asif Nazrul avengers doomsday Andhra Pradesh Sarla Maheshwari karisma kapoor Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed Bangladesh elections 2026 aerospace technology Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala Asif Nazrul avengers doomsday Andhra Pradesh Sarla Maheshwari karisma kapoor Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed Bangladesh elections 2026 aerospace technology Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala Asif Nazrul avengers doomsday Andhra Pradesh Sarla Maheshwari karisma kapoor Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed Bangladesh elections 2026 aerospace technology Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala Asif Nazrul avengers doomsday Andhra Pradesh Sarla Maheshwari karisma kapoor Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed Bangladesh elections 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aerospace technology Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala Asif Nazrul avengers doomsday Andhra Pradesh Sarla Maheshwari karisma kapoor Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed Bangladesh elections 2026 aerospace technology Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala Asif Nazrul avengers doomsday Andhra Pradesh Sarla Maheshwari karisma kapoor Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed Bangladesh elections 2026 aerospace technology Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala Asif Nazrul avengers doomsday Andhra Pradesh Sarla Maheshwari karisma kapoor Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed Bangladesh elections 2026 aerospace technology Kanpur Lamborghini accident breaking-news Rajpal Yadav kerala Asif Nazrul avengers doomsday Andhra Pradesh Sarla Maheshwari karisma kapoor Aligarh mother elopes russia Jaish-e-Mohammed Bangladesh elections 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Education > UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026 Registration Begins at upsc.gov.in

UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026 Registration Begins at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened the registration process for the UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026.

UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026
UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 12, 2026 16:49:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026 Registration Begins at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened the registration process for the UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026, inviting eligible candidates to apply for the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS).

Applications can be submitted online through the official website, upsc.gov.in, with the last date fixed as March 3, 2026. A total of 44 vacancies will be filled through this competitive recruitment process.

What is UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026

The UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026 is a national-level examination conducted annually to recruit officers for specialised services under the Government of India.

You Might Be Interested In

These services play a key role in economic planning, policy formulation, data analysis, and statistical governance across ministries and departments.

Who is eligible for the UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026

For the UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026, candidates must be between 21 and 30 years of age as on August 1, 2026. Applicants should have been born between August 2, 1996, and August 1, 2005. Educational qualifications differ for IES and ISS streams and are detailed in the official notification available on the UPSC website.

What is the application fee for UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD categories and all female applicants are exempted from paying the application fee. All other candidates are required to pay Rs 200, which can be paid online using net banking, debit card, credit card, or UPI.

How will the UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026 be conducted

The UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026 selection process consists of two stages. Part I is a written examination carrying a total of 1000 marks.

Part II is an interview round of 200 marks for candidates shortlisted from the written exam. Most papers are descriptive, while Statistics Papers I and II are objective-type.

How to apply for UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026

Candidates must apply through the UPSC Online Application Portal. The process includes one-time registration to generate a Unique Registration Number, filling out the Common Application Form, selecting the IES/ISS exam module, uploading documents, and submitting the form before the deadline.

When will the admit cards be issued

The e-admit card for the UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026 will be released on the last working day of the week preceding the examination. Candidates requesting a change of scribe will receive their admit cards three days before the exam.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official UPSC website for updates, detailed instructions, and examination-related announcements.

Also Read: Odisha OTET Result 2026 Declared; 68.97 Percent Candidates Pass, Link at bseodisha. nic. in

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 4:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Indian Economic ServiceIndian Statistical Serviceunion public service commissionUPSC Exam 2026UPSC IES ExamUPSC ISS Exam

RELATED News

How International Finance Qualifications Are Influencing Career Mobility

DSSSB to Announce Exam Date For 714 Vacancies, Eligibility, And How to Apply

MHT CET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended for BTech, MBA, Pharmacy and Other Courses

RBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2026 Start From February 12; More Than 40,000 Students Appear on Day 1

Bank of Baroda IT Recruitment 2026: Online Applications Open for 418 Officer, Manager Posts

LATEST NEWS

India All Set For AI Impact Summit Starting February 16: Check Schedule, Agenda, Guests, And How To Register

US Dream Turns Deadly: Gujarat Duo Kidnapped On ‘Donkey Route’ In Azerbaijan, Family Pays Ransom After Torture Live-Streamed

Marvel Rivals Season 6.5 Roadmap Revealed: Elsa Bloodstone Arrives, Events, Skins & Surprises Lined Up- All You Need To Know

UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026 Registration Begins at upsc.gov.in

T20 World Cup 2026: Meet Crishan Kalugamage, Italy’s Pizza-Maker Turned Bowling Star Who Took 3/18 vs Nepal

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: One Issues Injury Apology, The Other Serves Silence Through Instagram Posts

Will Rahul Gandhi’s Parliamentary Membership Be Cancelled? Nishikant Dubey Moves Motion Against Rahul Gandhi

U19 World Cup Winner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Set To Play In DY Patil Tournament

F-35 Lightning II vs Dassault Rafale: Comparing Stealth, Speed, and Combat Mastery Of Modern Air Titans

T20 World Cup 2026: Gautam Gambhir’s “Home Is Where You…” Remark Sets Tone For India vs Namibia

UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026 Registration Begins at upsc.gov.in

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026 Registration Begins at upsc.gov.in

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026 Registration Begins at upsc.gov.in
UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026 Registration Begins at upsc.gov.in
UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026 Registration Begins at upsc.gov.in
UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026 Registration Begins at upsc.gov.in

QUICK LINKS