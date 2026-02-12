UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026 Registration Begins at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened the registration process for the UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026, inviting eligible candidates to apply for the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS).

Applications can be submitted online through the official website, upsc.gov.in, with the last date fixed as March 3, 2026. A total of 44 vacancies will be filled through this competitive recruitment process.

What is UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026

The UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026 is a national-level examination conducted annually to recruit officers for specialised services under the Government of India.

These services play a key role in economic planning, policy formulation, data analysis, and statistical governance across ministries and departments.

Who is eligible for the UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026

For the UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026, candidates must be between 21 and 30 years of age as on August 1, 2026. Applicants should have been born between August 2, 1996, and August 1, 2005. Educational qualifications differ for IES and ISS streams and are detailed in the official notification available on the UPSC website.

What is the application fee for UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD categories and all female applicants are exempted from paying the application fee. All other candidates are required to pay Rs 200, which can be paid online using net banking, debit card, credit card, or UPI.

How will the UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026 be conducted

The UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026 selection process consists of two stages. Part I is a written examination carrying a total of 1000 marks.

Part II is an interview round of 200 marks for candidates shortlisted from the written exam. Most papers are descriptive, while Statistics Papers I and II are objective-type.

How to apply for UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026

Candidates must apply through the UPSC Online Application Portal. The process includes one-time registration to generate a Unique Registration Number, filling out the Common Application Form, selecting the IES/ISS exam module, uploading documents, and submitting the form before the deadline.

When will the admit cards be issued

The e-admit card for the UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2026 will be released on the last working day of the week preceding the examination. Candidates requesting a change of scribe will receive their admit cards three days before the exam.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official UPSC website for updates, detailed instructions, and examination-related announcements.

