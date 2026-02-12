Odisha OTET Result 2026 Declared; 68.97 Percent Candidates Pass, Link At bseodisha.nic.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) has officially announced the OTET Result 2026 for the December 2025 examination.

Candidates who appeared for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test can now check their results on the official website, bseodisha.ac.in. The results were made available online from 2 pm on February 12.

This year, the OTET exam saw large participation from aspiring teachers across the state, making the result announcement a crucial milestone for thousands of candidates.

OTET Result 2026: How many candidates appeared

As per official data released by BSE Odisha, a total of 1,60,420 candidates had registered for OTET Paper I and Paper II combined. Out of these, 1,53,747 candidates appeared for the examination, while 6,673 candidates were absent.

Paper I was conducted for primary teacher eligibility, while Paper II was meant for upper primary teacher aspirants.

OTET Result 2026: What is the pass percentage

The overall pass percentage in the OTET Result 2026 stands at 68.97 percent, reflecting a strong performance by candidates this year. For Paper I, the pass percentage was 71.16 percent, while 68.05 percent of candidates qualified for Paper II.

In total, 1,06,041 candidates have been declared qualified in the OTET 2026 examination.

OTET Result 2026: How to check the scorecard online

Candidates can follow these steps to check their OTET Result 2026:

Visit the official website bseodisha.ac.in

Click on the OTET Result 2026 link on the homepage

Enter registration number and date of birth

Submit the details

Download and save the scorecard for future use

Candidates are advised to keep multiple copies of the scorecard for recruitment-related processes.

OTET Result 2026: What details are on the scorecard

The OTET scorecard includes key details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, paper appeared, section-wise marks, total score, percentage, and qualifying status. Candidates should carefully verify all information mentioned on the scorecard and report discrepancies, if any, to BSE Odisha.

OTET Result 2026: What happens after qualifying

It is important to note that OTET is a qualifying examination, not a recruitment test. Clearing the OTET makes candidates eligible to apply for teaching posts in government and private schools in Odisha when recruitment notifications are released.

Qualified candidates can download their digital OTET certificates from the board’s website from February 12, 4 pm onwards, on payment of the prescribed fee.

Candidates who did not qualify can download their OMR answer sheets from the official website till February 18. They can also reappear in the next OTET cycle, which is expected to be announced later this year.

Also Read: DSSSB to Announce Exam Date For 714 Vacancies, Eligibility, And How to Apply