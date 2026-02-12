DSSSB to Announce Exam Date For 714 Vacancies, Eligibility, And How to Apply

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is expected to announce the exam date for DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2025 soon.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 714 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) vacancies across various departments under the Delhi government. Candidates who have already applied are now awaiting the release of the written examination schedule.

DSSSB MTS Recruitment: How many posts are available

Under DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2025, a total of 714 vacancies have been notified. These posts fall under Pay Level-1. The category-wise distribution includes posts for General, OBC, SC, ST, and EWS candidates, ensuring representation across reserved categories as per government norms.

DSSSB MTS Recruitment: Category-wise breakup

As per the official notification, 302 posts are earmarked for the unreserved category. OBC candidates have 212 vacancies, while 70 posts are reserved for SC candidates and 53 for ST candidates. Additionally, 77 vacancies have been set aside for candidates belonging to the EWS category.

DSSSB MTS Recruitment: Who is eligible

To apply for DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2025, candidates must have passed Class 10 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board.

This is the minimum educational qualification required for the MTS post. Applicants were advised to verify their eligibility carefully before submitting the online application.

DSSSB MTS Recruitment: What is the age limit

The minimum age limit for the MTS post is 18 years, while the maximum age limit is 27 years. Age relaxation is applicable for candidates belonging to reserved categories, in accordance with government rules.

DSSSB MTS Recruitment: What is the selection process

The selection process for DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2025 consists of a computer-based written examination, followed by document verification. The written test will include objective-type questions only.

DSSSB MTS Recruitment: Exam pattern details

The examination will carry 200 questions for 200 marks, with a total duration of two hours. Questions will be asked from General Awareness, General Intelligence and Reasoning, Numerical Ability, Hindi Language, and English Language. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer.

DSSSB MTS Recruitment: When will the admit cards be released

The DSSSB MTS admit card will be issued after the exam date is officially announced. Candidates are advised to keep their registration details ready and regularly check dsssb.delhi.gov.in for the latest updates related to DSSSB MTS Recruitment 2025.

