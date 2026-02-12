LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh Arun Jaitley Stadium Aligarh mother elopes russia Epstein Abhishek Sharma cristiano ronaldo Jaish-e-Mohammed apple kanpur police Bengaluru crime news davos Bangladesh elections 2026 Canada school shooting news bangladesh
LIVE TV
Home > Education > MHT CET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended for BTech, MBA, Pharmacy and Other Courses

MHT CET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended for BTech, MBA, Pharmacy and Other Courses

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended the MHT CET 2026 registration deadline.

MHT CET 2026 registration
MHT CET 2026 registration

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 12, 2026 13:44:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

MHT CET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended for BTech, MBA, Pharmacy and Other Courses

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended the MHT CET 2026 registration deadline, giving candidates additional time to apply for admission to professional courses. Aspirants can now submit their applications till February 20 through the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

MHT CET 2026 registration: Which courses are covered

The extended registration window applies to admissions for engineering (PCM and PCB streams), MBA, MMS, pharmacy, and agriculture programmes. The CET Cell said the extension was granted to ensure that all eligible candidates get a fair opportunity to apply.

MHT CET 2026 exam dates: When will tests be held

For MBA and MMS courses, the computer-based examination will be conducted from April 6 to April 8, while the second attempt is scheduled for May 9.

You Might Be Interested In

Candidates appearing for the PCM and PCB streams will take the first phase of the exam between April 1 and April 26. The second attempt for these streams will be held from May 10 to May 17.

MHT CET 2026 registration: What was the earlier deadline

Earlier, the MHT CET 2026 registration window was open from January 10 to February 12. The extension till February 20 provides relief to students who were unable to complete the application process within the original timeline.

MHT CET 2026: How much is the application fee

The application fee for MHT CET 2026 is Rs 1,500 for General category candidates from Maharashtra and outside the state. For candidates belonging to Backward Classes, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Economically Weaker Section, and other gender categories, the fee is Rs 1,300.

MHT CET 2026 eligibility: Who can apply

As per the eligibility criteria, applicants must hold a graduation degree in any discipline with at least fifty percent marks. Candidates from reserved categories must have secured a minimum of forty-five percent marks.

Candidates who have not generated their APAAR ID are required to create one through DigiLocker before completing registration.

MHT CET 2026 PwD rules: What should candidates know

Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates must upload a valid Disability Certificate or Unique Disability ID (UDID) card. Those opting for scribes are required to submit details of two scribes during registration.

MHT CET 2026 update: Why is the exam held twice

From the 2026–27 academic session, MHT CET will be conducted twice a year, aligning it with JEE Main. The decision was announced by Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, following a review meeting with the CET Cell.

Also Read: JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result on February 16: NTA Revises Date, Final Answer Key Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 1:44 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Maharashtra CET 2026MHT CET 2026MHT CET 2026 exam datesMHT CET 2026 registrationMHT CET registration deadline

RELATED News

Bank of Baroda IT Recruitment 2026: Online Applications Open for 418 Officer, Manager Posts

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result on February 16: NTA Revises Date, Final Answer Key Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

IIM Lucknow, TimesPro invite applications for the 10th intake of the Chief Strategy Officers Programme

ISC Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Begin February 12, Over 1.5 Lakh Students to Appear

KTET Hall Ticket 2026 Released at ktet.kerala.gov.in; Download Kerala TET Admit Card PDF

LATEST NEWS

MHT CET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended for BTech, MBA, Pharmacy and Other Courses

Priya Sachdev Kapur Files ₹20 Crore Defamation Suit Against Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Mandhira Amid Explosive Will Dispute With Karisma Kapoor

Who Is Zoe Hitzig? OpenAI Researcher Quits, Opens Up And Warns Users About ChatGPT Holding Intimate User Profiles And Deep Conversation Archives

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam Mocked by Former Teammates Ahead of India vs Pakistan Match | WATCH

Huge Uproar Over Viral Video Showing Soft Drink Bottles Being Refilled With Leftover Beverages At Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium After T20 World Cup Match

iOS 26.3 Update: Apple Rolls Out New Features For Stability, Android Data Transfer, Major Siri Enhancements—Check All New Features

Lewis Hamilton Suffers ‘Detrimental’ Blow Ahead Of Ferrari SF-26 Debut As Kim Kardashian Angle Sparks Buzz

Love Horoscope Today, February 12, 2026: One Zodiac Sign May Face a Breakup | Know Romantic Predictions for All Signs

Double Shock Rocks Aligarh: Woman Who Eloped With 20-Year-Old Son-In-Law To Be, Now Flees With Brother-In-Law; Takes Away Cash And Jewellery

WhatsApp Ban In Russia? Messaging App Claims Putin Govt Tried To “Fully Block” Application, “Isolating Over 100 Million Users” – Here’s The Shocking Reason Why

MHT CET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended for BTech, MBA, Pharmacy and Other Courses

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

MHT CET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended for BTech, MBA, Pharmacy and Other Courses

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

MHT CET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended for BTech, MBA, Pharmacy and Other Courses
MHT CET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended for BTech, MBA, Pharmacy and Other Courses
MHT CET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended for BTech, MBA, Pharmacy and Other Courses
MHT CET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended for BTech, MBA, Pharmacy and Other Courses

QUICK LINKS