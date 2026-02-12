MHT CET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended for BTech, MBA, Pharmacy and Other Courses

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has extended the MHT CET 2026 registration deadline, giving candidates additional time to apply for admission to professional courses. Aspirants can now submit their applications till February 20 through the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

MHT CET 2026 registration: Which courses are covered

The extended registration window applies to admissions for engineering (PCM and PCB streams), MBA, MMS, pharmacy, and agriculture programmes. The CET Cell said the extension was granted to ensure that all eligible candidates get a fair opportunity to apply.

MHT CET 2026 exam dates: When will tests be held

For MBA and MMS courses, the computer-based examination will be conducted from April 6 to April 8, while the second attempt is scheduled for May 9.

Candidates appearing for the PCM and PCB streams will take the first phase of the exam between April 1 and April 26. The second attempt for these streams will be held from May 10 to May 17.

MHT CET 2026 registration: What was the earlier deadline

Earlier, the MHT CET 2026 registration window was open from January 10 to February 12. The extension till February 20 provides relief to students who were unable to complete the application process within the original timeline.

MHT CET 2026: How much is the application fee

The application fee for MHT CET 2026 is Rs 1,500 for General category candidates from Maharashtra and outside the state. For candidates belonging to Backward Classes, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Economically Weaker Section, and other gender categories, the fee is Rs 1,300.

MHT CET 2026 eligibility: Who can apply

As per the eligibility criteria, applicants must hold a graduation degree in any discipline with at least fifty percent marks. Candidates from reserved categories must have secured a minimum of forty-five percent marks.

Candidates who have not generated their APAAR ID are required to create one through DigiLocker before completing registration.

MHT CET 2026 PwD rules: What should candidates know

Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates must upload a valid Disability Certificate or Unique Disability ID (UDID) card. Those opting for scribes are required to submit details of two scribes during registration.

MHT CET 2026 update: Why is the exam held twice

From the 2026–27 academic session, MHT CET will be conducted twice a year, aligning it with JEE Main. The decision was announced by Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, following a review meeting with the CET Cell.

