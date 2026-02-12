JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result on February 16: NTA Revises Date, Final Answer Key Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result on February 16, revising its earlier schedule. The result was initially expected by February 12, but the exam body has officially postponed the declaration date.

Candidates who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination can check their scorecards on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, once the link is activated.

JEE Main 2026 result postponed: What is the new date

As per the latest update from NTA, the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result will now be announced on February 16. While the result link has already been generated on the portal, it remains inactive, leading to confusion among candidates. NTA has not yet shared the exact time for the result declaration.

JEE Main 2026 final answer key: When will it be released

The final answer key for JEE Main 2026 is expected to be released before the results are announced. The provisional answer key was published on February 4, and objections were accepted until February 6.

The final answer key will include revised answers and, if any, details of dropped questions, which will be used to calculate candidates’ final scores.

JEE Main 2026 exam details: When was Session 1 held

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam was conducted on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29. Paper 1 was held in two shifts on the first four days, while Paper 2 was conducted in a single shift on the last day. This year, around 13 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

JEE Main 2026 scorecard: How to check results

Once released, candidates can download their JEE Main 2026 scorecard by logging in with their application number and password or date of birth.

The scorecard will mention percentile scores, All India Rank, and category details, which are crucial for counselling and admissions.

Candidates attempting to log in are currently facing errors. This could indicate that NTA is still uploading scorecards or finalising answer keys.

Technical checks or backend updates may also be underway. Students are advised not to panic and to rely only on official sources for updates.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2: What should candidates know

Registrations for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 are currently open on the official website. Interested candidates can apply until February 25.

Candidates are advised to stay calm, avoid rumors, and regularly check jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in for verified updates.

Also Read: ISC Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Begin February 12, Over 1.5 Lakh Students to Appear