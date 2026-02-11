ISC Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Begin February 12, Over 1.5 Lakh Students to Appear

The ISC Class 12 board examinations 2026, conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), will begin on February 12, with Psychology as the first paper.

Around 1.5 lakh students are expected to appear for the examinations this year. As per the official schedule, the ISC exams will continue until April 6, 2026.

The ISC Class 12 examinations cover 50 subjects, while the ICSE Class 10 exams include 75 subjects, making it one of the largest school-level assessments in the country.

When Do ISC Class 12 Exams 2026 Start and End

According to the ISC date sheet 2026, the board exams will be held from February 12 to April 6. Most theory papers are scheduled in the afternoon shift, beginning at 2 pm, though students must check their individual admit cards for subject-wise timing.

What Are the ISC Exam Day Timings 2026

CISCE has instructed candidates to report to the examination center at least 30 minutes before the scheduled start time. Students will be given 15 minutes of reading time before writing the paper. The duration of most ISC theory exams is three hours.

Which Documents Are Required for ISC Exams 2026

Students must carry the following documents to the exam center

Original ISC Class 12 admit card 2026

School identity card, if required

Valid photo ID, if instructed by the centre

Entry will not be permitted without the admit card.

What Items Are Allowed and Banned in the ISC Exam Hall

As per CISCE guidelines, permitted items include transparent pen pouches, blue or black pens, basic stationery, and a transparent water bottle. Electronic gadgets, notes, smartwatches, calculators (unless allowed), and written material are strictly prohibited.

What Is the ISC Psychology Exam Pattern 2026

The ISC Psychology paper 2026 carries a total of 100 marks, divided into

70 marks for the theory examination

30 marks for project work

The revised syllabus includes topics such as intelligence and aptitude, personality, human development, stress management, psychological disorders, social behavior, and environmental psychology.

What Should Students Do Before the Exam Day

Students are advised to carefully verify details printed on their ISC admit card, including name, roll number, and subjects. Any discrepancy should be reported to school authorities immediately to avoid last-minute issues.

Following the Psychology paper on February 12, the ISC Class 12 English Paper 1 will be conducted on February 13. Candidates are advised to strictly follow CISCE instructions to ensure a smooth examination.

Also Read: KTET Hall Ticket 2026 Released at ktet.kerala.gov.in; Download Kerala TET Admit Card PDF