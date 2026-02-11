LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement ai thailand bjp Epstein files Bounced cheque knife attack ind vs pak dhirubhai ambani Khawaja Asif statement
LIVE TV
Home > Education > ISC Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Begin February 12, Over 1.5 Lakh Students to Appear

ISC Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Begin February 12, Over 1.5 Lakh Students to Appear

The ISC Class 12 board examinations 2026, conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), will begin on February 12.

ISC Board Exams 2026
ISC Board Exams 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 11, 2026 18:47:58 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

ISC Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Begin February 12, Over 1.5 Lakh Students to Appear

The ISC Class 12 board examinations 2026, conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), will begin on February 12, with Psychology as the first paper.

Around 1.5 lakh students are expected to appear for the examinations this year. As per the official schedule, the ISC exams will continue until April 6, 2026.

The ISC Class 12 examinations cover 50 subjects, while the ICSE Class 10 exams include 75 subjects, making it one of the largest school-level assessments in the country.

You Might Be Interested In

When Do ISC Class 12 Exams 2026 Start and End

According to the ISC date sheet 2026, the board exams will be held from February 12 to April 6. Most theory papers are scheduled in the afternoon shift, beginning at 2 pm, though students must check their individual admit cards for subject-wise timing.

What Are the ISC Exam Day Timings 2026

CISCE has instructed candidates to report to the examination center at least 30 minutes before the scheduled start time. Students will be given 15 minutes of reading time before writing the paper. The duration of most ISC theory exams is three hours.

Which Documents Are Required for ISC Exams 2026

Students must carry the following documents to the exam center

  • Original ISC Class 12 admit card 2026
  • School identity card, if required
  • Valid photo ID, if instructed by the centre

Entry will not be permitted without the admit card.

What Items Are Allowed and Banned in the ISC Exam Hall

As per CISCE guidelines, permitted items include transparent pen pouches, blue or black pens, basic stationery, and a transparent water bottle. Electronic gadgets, notes, smartwatches, calculators (unless allowed), and written material are strictly prohibited.

What Is the ISC Psychology Exam Pattern 2026

The ISC Psychology paper 2026 carries a total of 100 marks, divided into

  • 70 marks for the theory examination
  • 30 marks for project work

The revised syllabus includes topics such as intelligence and aptitude, personality, human development, stress management, psychological disorders, social behavior, and environmental psychology. 

What Should Students Do Before the Exam Day

Students are advised to carefully verify details printed on their ISC admit card, including name, roll number, and subjects. Any discrepancy should be reported to school authorities immediately to avoid last-minute issues.

Following the Psychology paper on February 12, the ISC Class 12 English Paper 1 will be conducted on February 13. Candidates are advised to strictly follow CISCE instructions to ensure a smooth examination.

Also Read: KTET Hall Ticket 2026 Released at ktet.kerala.gov.in; Download Kerala TET Admit Card PDF

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 6:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ISC Board Exams 2026ISC Class 12 Exams 2026ISC Exams 2026

RELATED News

KTET Hall Ticket 2026 Released at ktet.kerala.gov.in; Download Kerala TET Admit Card PDF

Bharat Bandh On 12 February, 2026: Are Schools, Colleges Closed On Thursday?

RRB JE Exam Date 2026 Revised: CBT 1 Schedule Changed for JE, DMS, CMA

AP Inter Hall Tickets 2026 Expected Soon at bie.ap.gov.in, Check Latest Details Here

Bank of Baroda Office Assistant Admit Card 2026 Released: Hall Ticket Link Here

LATEST NEWS

Watch: Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Season 2 Trailer Packed With Danger As Luffy, Zoro And The Straw Hats Take On Their Toughest Challenge

What Is ‘Pakadwa Vivah’? Viral Bihar Video Shows Drugged Student Kidnapped From Library, Forced Into Marriage In Samastipur – Watch

India’s Foundry Industry To Reach USD 42.5 Bn. By 2029: Bharat Foundry 360° Insight 2025 – 2047 Report

No More ‘Whistle Podu’ at Chepauk During T20 World Cup? Political Row Erupts As Vijay’s TVK Calls DMK Govt ‘Politically Insecure’

ISC Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Begin February 12, Over 1.5 Lakh Students to Appear

They Had Islands. He Had a Street Light.

El Paso Airspace Closed For 10 Days, All Flights Grounded By FAA Over ‘Special Security Reasons’- What We Know

Water Cut Alert in Mumbai: BMC Announces Supply to Be Suspended For 30 Hours Due To…: Check Dates, Timings, Full List of Affected Areas

Horoscope Tomorrow, February 12, 2026: Love, Family Matters & Financial Gains For Each Zodiac Sign Explained

DJ Ukiyo Marks One Year in Techno with a Grand, Star-Studded Night of Music, Energy, and Celebration

ISC Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Begin February 12, Over 1.5 Lakh Students to Appear

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ISC Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Begin February 12, Over 1.5 Lakh Students to Appear

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ISC Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Begin February 12, Over 1.5 Lakh Students to Appear
ISC Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Begin February 12, Over 1.5 Lakh Students to Appear
ISC Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Begin February 12, Over 1.5 Lakh Students to Appear
ISC Class 12 Board Exams 2026 Begin February 12, Over 1.5 Lakh Students to Appear

QUICK LINKS