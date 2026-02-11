KTET Hall Ticket 2026 Released at ktet.kerala.gov.in; Download Kerala TET Admit Card PDF

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the KTET Hall Ticket 2026 for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) December 2025 session.

Registered candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in, using their login credentials. The written examination will be conducted from February 21 to February 23, 2026, at centres across Kerala.

The Kerala TET is a mandatory qualifying examination for candidates aspiring to teach at Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School levels in government and aided schools in the state.

The KTET Admit Card 2026 is a mandatory document issued to eligible candidates appearing for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test. It contains crucial details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, shift timing, exam centre address, and category. Entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without a valid hall ticket.

When is the Kerala TET Exam 2026

According to the official schedule, the KTET December 2025 examination will be held from February 21 to February 23, 2026. The exam will be conducted for different categories across multiple sessions. Candidates are advised to check their individual exam date and shift mentioned on the hall ticket.

How to Download KTET Hall Ticket 2026

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download the Kerala TET Admit Card 2026:

Visit the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in

Click on the link for KTET Hall Ticket 2026

Enter your Application Number / Journal Number and Date of Birth

Submit the details

Download and print the hall ticket for exam day use

Which KTET Categories Are Covered

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test is conducted under four categories:

Category I: Lower Primary classes

Category II: Upper Primary classes

Category III: High School classes

Category IV: Language teachers and specialist teachers

Candidates must qualify in their respective categories to be eligible for teaching positions.

What Documents Are Required at the Exam Centre

Along with the KTET Hall Ticket 2026, candidates must carry a valid original photo identity proof such as Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Passport, Driving Licence, PAN Card, or a government-issued ID. Failure to produce the required documents may lead to disqualification.

What If There Is an Error in the Admit Card

If candidates notice any discrepancy in the Kerala TET Admit Card 2026, they should immediately contact Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan through official channels. Errors must be rectified before the examination date to avoid issues on exam day.

