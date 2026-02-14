LIVE TV
CBSE Board Exams 2026: No Class 12 Marks Verification, Controller Debunks Social Media Claims

CBSE has issued a strong advisory to students, cautioning them against social media rumours and false claims of paper leaks.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 14, 2026 15:02:56 IST

Ahead of the CBSE Board Exams 2026, the Central Board of Secondary Education has issued a strong advisory to students, cautioning them against social media rumours and false claims of paper leaks.

The board has also clarified that post-exam verification of marks for Class 12 has been discontinued, following the shift to a fully digital evaluation system.

The clarification was issued by CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj during an interaction with students and teachers.

Why has CBSE discontinued Class 12 marks verification

According to CBSE officials, the move comes after the introduction of on-screen marking for Class 12 answer sheets. Under the CBSE digital evaluation 2026 system, marks are calculated automatically by software, eliminating errors related to totalling, posting, or data entry.

As a result, the board said there is no need for post-result verification, since the evaluation process is fully automated and standardised.

What advisory has CBSE issued on social media rumours

The examination controller urged students to stay away from discussions on social media platforms, particularly YouTube videos and posts claiming to show leaked question papers.

“Students should not follow social media content related to exams and should rely only on their teachers and official CBSE communication,” Dr Bhardwaj said. He added that such videos are often created to gain views and spread panic among students.

What action will CBSE take against misinformation

CBSE said strict action will be taken against individuals found spreading false information. Details of such accounts may be published on the official CBSE website, and FIRs will be registered, with cyber police monitoring online activity related to the board exams.

The board said it has also held discussions with social media platforms to prevent the circulation of unverified or misleading content during the examination period.

How does digital evaluation benefit CBSE Board Exams 2026

CBSE officials highlighted several advantages of the digital marking system. Teachers can evaluate answer sheets remotely, including from schools abroad, increasing participation and reducing logistical challenges.

The evaluation period has been shortened from 12 days to nine days, helping the board declare results faster. The system also reduces paper usage and eliminates the need to transport physical answer books, making the process more cost-effective and environmentally sustainable.

What preparations has CBSE made for digital marking

The board recently conducted workshops for principals and teachers to familiarise them with the on-screen marking (OSM) system, which will be fully implemented from 2026.

CBSE said the system ensures accuracy, transparency, and efficiency, allowing teachers to focus solely on assessment without administrative burden.

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 3:02 PM IST
QUICK LINKS