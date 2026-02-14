LIVE TV
Home > Education > More than 2,800 IAS, IPS And IFS Posts Vacant Nationwide, Government Data Reveals

More than 2,800 IAS, IPS And IFS Posts Vacant Nationwide, Government Data Reveals

India’s three premier All India Services are facing a significant shortage of officers, as over 2,800 posts currently vacant.

All India Services vacancies
All India Services vacancies

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 14, 2026 14:05:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

More than 2,800 IAS, IPS And IFS Posts Vacant Nationwide, Government Data Reveals

India’s three premier All India Services are facing a significant shortage of officers, with over 2,800 posts currently vacant, the government informed Parliament. The Indian Administrative Service accounts for the largest shortfall, with 1,300 positions remaining unfilled.

The data was shared in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha by Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh.

How many All India Services vacancies are currently unfilled

As per the Civil List compiled on January 1, 2025, a total of 2,834 posts remain vacant across the three services. This includes 1,300 vacancies in the IAS, 505 in the Indian Police Service, and 1,029 in the Indian Forest Service.

The overall sanctioned strength across services stands at 15,169, of which 12,335 officers are currently in position.

What is the vacancy rate in each service

The IAS has a sanctioned strength of 6,877 officers, with 5,577 currently in place, translating to a vacancy rate of around 18.9 percent.
The IPS has 505 vacancies out of 5,099 sanctioned posts, reflecting a gap of nearly 9.9 percent.
The IFoS is the worst affected, with 1,029 vacancies out of 3,193 posts, resulting in a vacancy rate of about 32.2 percent.

Which states and cadres are most affected by shortages

Cadre-wise data shows significant shortfalls in large states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. Uttar Pradesh, which has the highest authorised strength of IAS officers, has 571 officers in position against 652 sanctioned posts.

The AGMUT cadre and several northeastern states also report notable gaps, particularly in the Indian Forest Service.

What does the data show about the reserved category recruitment

The government also shared details of direct recruitment through the Civil Services Examination from 2020 to 2024. During this period:

  • 447 candidates were appointed to the IAS
  • 467 candidates joined the IPS
  • 374 candidates entered the IFoS

These included candidates from OBC, Scheduled Caste, and Scheduled Tribe categories, reflecting continued representation through competitive examinations.

Officials acknowledged that persistent vacancies can affect governance, policing, and environmental administration, particularly in states with high administrative demands.

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 2:05 PM IST
More than 2,800 IAS, IPS And IFS Posts Vacant Nationwide, Government Data Reveals

More than 2,800 IAS, IPS And IFS Posts Vacant Nationwide, Government Data Reveals

QUICK LINKS