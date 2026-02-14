LIVE TV
Home > Education > Punjab School Education Board Introduces Online Evaluation System for 2026 Board Exams

Punjab School Education Board Introduces Online Evaluation System for 2026 Board Exams

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) plans to implement an On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for the March 2026 board exams.

Punjab School Education Board
Punjab School Education Board

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 14, 2026 13:02:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Punjab School Education Board Introduces Online Evaluation System for 2026 Board Exams

The Punjab Board online evaluation system 2026 is set to mark a major shift in how board examination answer sheets are assessed in the state.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) plans to implement an On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for the March 2026 board examinations, making Punjab one of the first state boards in India to adopt a fully digital evaluation process.

The announcement was made by Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, who said the reform would modernise assessment practices and ensure faster, more transparent results.

What is the Punjab Board online evaluation system 2026

The Punjab Board online evaluation system 2026 will replace traditional manual checking of answer sheets with a digital process. Under the new system, answer sheets will be scanned and uploaded to a secure online platform, where examiners will evaluate them on computer screens instead of handling physical copies.

According to officials, the software will automatically total marks, reducing human error and speeding up result processing.

How was the system tested before the 2026 rollout

The digital evaluation model was piloted during the September 2025 supplementary examinations, where around 23,000 answer sheets were assessed using the On-Screen Marking system.

Officials said the trial demonstrated improved accuracy and efficiency, encouraging the board to move ahead with a wider rollout.

Based on the results, PSEB has decided to introduce OSM for one matriculation subject in 2026, with plans to expand it to more subjects in future examination cycles.

What security measures are built into the system

Each page of the newly designed answer sheets will carry a unique QR code, enabling secure scanning and tracking. After scanning in a controlled environment, answer sheets will be uploaded to a centralised digital dashboard.

Examiners will follow structured marking schemes, while the system will track evaluation progress in real time. Senior examiners may review selected scripts for moderation, ensuring accountability at every stage.

How will students and teachers benefit from digital marking

PSEB chairman Amarpal Singh said the reform is aimed at improving fairness and transparency. Students are expected to benefit from quicker result timelines and standardised marking, while teachers will have access to a clutter-free digital interface with systematic record-keeping.

The move comes after the Central Board of Secondary Education announced on-screen marking for its Class 12 board examinations.

Education officials said Punjab’s adoption of a similar system places the state at the forefront of digital reforms in board examinations.

All technical and administrative preparations for the March 2026 rollout have been completed, the board said.

Also Read: India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Last Date to Apply For 28,636 Posts

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 1:02 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: On-Screen Marking, Punjab Board online evaluation system, Punjab Board online evaluation system 2026, punjab school education board

Punjab School Education Board Introduces Online Evaluation System for 2026 Board Exams

Punjab School Education Board Introduces Online Evaluation System for 2026 Board Exams

