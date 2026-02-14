India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Last Date to Apply For 28,636 Posts

The India Post has opened online applications for 28,636 posts under the India Post GDS Recruitment 2026, with February 14, 2026, being the final date to complete the registration process for the January 2026 cycle.

Applicants who fail to register will not be eligible to proceed with the online application process. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 28,636 vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) posts across various states.

The India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 is a nationwide hiring exercise aimed at strengthening postal services, particularly in rural areas.

The official notification for the January 2026 cycle was issued on January 31, 2026, outlining eligibility conditions, vacancy details, and the application process.

What are the key dates candidates should note

As per the official schedule:

Registration began: January 31, 2026

Last date for registration: February 14, 2026

Application submission window: February 2 to February 16, 2026

Application correction dates: February 18 and February 19, 2026

While registration closes today, candidates who have already registered can submit their completed application forms until February 16.

How many vacancies are available

A total of 28,636 posts have been notified under the recruitment drive. These include vacancies for GDS, BPM, and ABPM positions. The posts have been announced state-wise, with detailed vacancy distribution available in the official notification.

Who is eligible to apply for the India Post GDS posts

Candidates must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board to be eligible. The selection will be conducted without a written examination, and merit lists will be prepared based on Class 10 marks.

The minimum age is 18 years, and the maximum is 40 years as of January 1, 2026. Age relaxation will apply to reserved categories as per government norms.

What is the application fee and selection process

The application fee is Rs 100 for candidates from the General, OBC, and EWS categories. Applicants belonging to SC, ST, Female, PH, and PWD categories are exempted from paying the fee. The payment must be made online.

The selection process includes merit-based shortlisting, followed by document verification and a medical examination.

Eligible candidates can register and apply through the official website of India Post.

