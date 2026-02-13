Are Schools Shut On Mahashivratri? Check State-Wise Holiday Updates Here

The festival calendar for 2026 has begun with several states announcing school holidays for Mahashivratri. The festival, dedicated to Lord Shiva, will be observed on February 15, 2026.

Considering large gatherings, temple processions, and security arrangements, multiple state administrations have confirmed that schools will remain closed on Mahashivratri.

District authorities in sensitive areas have taken precautionary steps to avoid disruption and ensure student safety, making Mahashivratri part of the official February school holiday list.

Why Are Schools Closed on Mahashivratri in 2026

Mahashivratri witnesses heavy footfall at Shiva temples across the country, particularly in northern states. To manage crowd movement, traffic diversions, and law-and-order duties, district magistrates in several regions have ordered school closures on Mahashivratri.

Officials say closing schools reduces pressure on public transport and prevents inconvenience to students and parents. In some districts, authorities have also advised educational institutions to avoid scheduling exams or special classes around the festival.

Are Schools Closed in Uttar Pradesh on Mahashivratri

Yes. Schools in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on Mahashivratri, as per the state holiday calendar. Cities such as Varanasi, Noida, and other major districts observe large-scale religious activities on this day.

Due to traffic diversions linked to temple routes and religious processions, school transport services are often affected. Several schools in UP have also declared a holiday on the preceding Saturday to allow smoother festival arrangements.

Is there a Holiday in Delhi-NCR on Mahashivratri

In Delhi-NCR, including Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram, schools have marked February 15 as a holiday. Since Mahashivratri falls on a Sunday, most schools were already closed, but institutions that conduct weekend classes or activities have cancelled them for the day.

Education departments have advised schools to strictly follow the holiday calendar and local administrative instructions.

Which Other States Have Declared Mahashivratri School Holiday

Apart from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, schools in Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh will also remain closed. In some hill districts, local fairs and religious events have led to extended holidays of up to two days.

Students and parents are advised to check official school notices, circulars, or school communication groups for district-specific updates.

What Should Students and Parents Keep in Mind

While Mahashivratri is listed as a school holiday in many states, the final decision may vary by district. Parents should regularly monitor updates from schools and local authorities to avoid confusion regarding classes, exams, or transport services.

Also Read: CUET PG 2026 Exam Date and Schedule: Check Shift-wise Timings, Pattern, Eligibility