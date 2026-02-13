CUET PG 2026 Exam Date and Schedule: Check Shift-wise Timings, Pattern, Eligibility

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the CUET PG 2026 city intimation slip soon on its official website. Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam will be informed about their exam city ahead of the release of the admit card. The CUET PG 2026 examination is likely to be conducted in March, spanning around 15 days across multiple shifts.

When will the CUET PG 2026 city intimation slip be released

The CUET PG 2026 city intimation slip is expected to be issued a few days before the admit card. While NTA has not announced an official date yet, the course-wise and stream-wise exam schedule is likely to be announced by the fourth week of February 2026. The slip will help candidates plan travel and accommodation.

What is the expected CUET PG 2026 exam date and schedule

As per official indications, the CUET PG 2026 exam date is expected to fall in March 2026. The test will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at around 324 exam centres across the country.

A total of 157 papers will be held for various postgraduate programmes across Science, Commerce, Humanities, Engineering, and interdisciplinary streams.

What is the status of the CUET PG 2026 application

The CUET PG 2026 application process has already concluded. The last date to submit the application form was January 23, 2026.

Following this, NTA opened the application correction window, allowing candidates to edit details in their forms. The correction facility closed on January 30, 2026.

When will the CUET PG 2026 admit card be released

The CUET PG 2026 admit card will be released online after the city intimation slip. Candidates will need to log in using their application number and date of birth to download the hall ticket.

The admit card will carry crucial details such as exam date, shift timing, reporting time, centre address, and exam-day guidelines.

What is the CUET PG 2026 exam pattern

The CUET PG 2026 exam pattern includes 75 multiple-choice questions based on core subject knowledge, carrying a total of 300 marks.

The duration of each paper is 90 minutes, with negative marking of one mark for every incorrect answer. Question papers will be bilingual (English and Hindi), except for language and certain specialised courses.

Why is CUET PG 2026 important for PG admissions

The Common University Entrance Test (PG) offers a single-window admission route to postgraduate programmes in central, state, deemed, and private universities across India.

Conducted under the Ministry of Education, CUET PG aims to ensure uniform assessment and equal opportunity for candidates from diverse academic and regional backgrounds.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website pgcuet.samarth.ac.in for the latest updates on the CUET PG 2026 exam schedule, city slip, and admit card.

Also Read: AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 OUT: How to Download BIEAP 1st, 2nd Year Admit Card at bie.ap.gov.in