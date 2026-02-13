AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 OUT: How to Download BIEAP 1st, 2nd Year Admit Card at bie.ap.gov.in

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 for theory examinations on February 13, 2026, at 11 am. The hall tickets are now available on the official website bie.ap.gov.in, while physical copies will also be distributed through junior colleges and schools.

Students appearing for the AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd year exams 2026 must carry the hall ticket on all exam days.

When was the AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 released

The AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 for theory papers was issued on February 13, 2026. Earlier, the board had released the hall tickets for practical examinations on January 24, 2026. Both practical and theory hall tickets are issued separately, as per the examination schedule.

Where can students download the AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 online

Students can download the AP Intermediate Hall Ticket 2026 from the official BIEAP portal bie.ap.gov.in. The online link allows candidates to access their admit cards by entering basic credentials such as name and date of birth.

In addition to the online download option, students can also collect their hall tickets from their respective colleges.

How to download AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 from bie.ap.gov.in

To download the AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026, students should:

Go to the official website bie.ap.gov.in

Select “Theory Hall Tickets (General) – IPE February 2026” from the homepage.

Enter the required details such as name, date of birth, and captcha.

Click on the download option.

Save the hall ticket and take a printed copy for examination purposes.

Students are advised to verify all details immediately after downloading.

What details are mentioned on the AP Inter Admit Card 2026

The AP Inter Admit Card 2026 contains key information, including the student’s name, roll number, subject-wise exam dates, exam centre address, reporting time, and exam-day instructions. Any discrepancy should be reported to the school authorities without delay.

When will AP Inter Exams 2026 be conducted

According to the official schedule, the AP Inter examinations 2026 will be held from February 23 to March 24, 2026, covering both 1st and 2nd year theory papers. Practical exams have already been conducted earlier.

Why is the AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 important for students

The hall ticket is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall. Students without a valid AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 will not be permitted to appear for the exam. Along with the admit card, students must follow all instructions issued by the board.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for updates related to exams, results, and evaluation schedules.

