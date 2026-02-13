LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Home > Education > UP Police Typing Test Admit Card 2026: Release Date, Download Steps, Exam Details

UP Police Typing Test Admit Card 2026: Release Date, Download Steps, Exam Details

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has declared the Typing Test Admit Card date for UP Police SI and ASI recruitment 2026.

UP Police SI, ASI Typing Test
UP Police SI, ASI Typing Test

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: February 13, 2026 13:27:12 IST

UP Police Typing Test Admit Card 2026: Release Date, Download Steps, Exam Details

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced the Typing Test Admit Card date for UP Police SI and ASI recruitment 2026. 

The typing test is part of the ongoing recruitment process for Sub Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk), and Assistant Sub Inspector (Accounts) posts.

What is the UP Police SI, ASI Typing Test Date 2026

The typing test is scheduled for February 28, 2026. The test will be conducted at designated centres across Uttar Pradesh. Exact details regarding exam city, reporting time, and venue will be mentioned on the admit card.

The typing test follows the completion of the written examination, PET, and PST stages.

Which posts are covered under the UP Police SI, ASI Typing Test

The typing test applies to candidates shortlisted for:

  • Sub Inspector (Confidential)
  • Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk)
  • Assistant Sub Inspector (Accounts)

Each post has specific typing speed and qualification requirements, which candidates must meet to proceed to the next stage of selection.

How to download UP Police SI, ASI Typing Test Admit Card 2026

Candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official UPPRPB website and navigating to the latest recruitment notices section.

After opening the typing test admit card link, candidates must log in with their credentials and download the document. A printed copy should be carried to the exam centre.

What is the selection process for UP Police SI and ASI recruitment

The recruitment process includes:

  • Written examination
  • Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
  • Physical Standards Test (PST)
  • Typing test
  • Document verification
  • Medical examination

The typing test is a qualifying stage and plays a key role in shortlisting candidates for final appointment.

When will the UP Police Typing Test Admit Card be released

The UP Police SI, ASI Typing Test Admit Card 2026 will be available for download from February 24, 2026. Candidates will be able to access the admit card by logging into the recruitment portal using their registration number, enrollment number, or date of birth.

UPPRPB has advised candidates to download the admit card well in advance and verify all details mentioned on it.

What should candidates check on the typing test admit card

Candidates should carefully verify their name, roll number, post applied for, exam date, reporting time, and centre details. Any discrepancy should be immediately reported to UPPRPB through official channels.

According to the official schedule, the typing test will be conducted on February 28, 2026, while the admit card will be released on February 24, 2026, on the board’s official website.

With the typing test approaching, candidates are advised to stay updated through the official website and follow all instructions mentioned on the admit card.

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 1:04 PM IST
UP Police Typing Test Admit Card 2026: Release Date, Download Steps, Exam Details

