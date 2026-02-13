LIVE TV
Home > Education > JEE Main Result: 14 Candidates Score 100 Percentile Twice Across Two Sessions

JEE Main Result: 14 Candidates Score 100 Percentile Twice Across Two Sessions

A total of 14 candidates achieved 100.00 percentile in both JEE Main Session 1 and Session 2.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: February 13, 2026 12:17:23 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the JEE Main Session 1 Results 2026 by February 16, after rescheduling the release from the earlier announced February 12. 

The results will determine which candidates qualify for JEE Advanced, the entry gateway to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

While most aspirants aim to improve their scores in the second attempt, data from the previous year highlights an exceptional trend: 14 toppers who scored 100 percentile in Session 1 repeated the perfect score in Session 2.

How many candidates appeared for JEE Main last year

According to official figures, over 12.58 lakh candidates appeared for JEE Main January 2025 (Session 1), while around 9.92 lakh students took the April session.

Nearly 7.75 lakh candidates appeared in both attempts, reflecting how students strategically use the two-session format to improve or stabilise their rankings.

The total number of unique candidates across both sessions crossed 14.75 lakh, underlining the scale and competitiveness of the exam.

Who were the 14 toppers with the 100th percentile in both sessions

The 14 candidates who achieved 100.00 percentile in both JEE Main Session 1 and Session 2 came from multiple states, including Rajasthan, Delhi (NCT), Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Their repeated success showcased consistency across different exam shifts and difficulty levels.

Devdutta Majhi from West Bengal, who narrowly missed a perfect score in Session 1 with 99.99921 percentile, returned in the April attempt and secured 100 percentile.
Her performance placed her among the few female candidates to reach the top score, highlighting how the two-session format allows aspirants to improve even marginal gaps.
The students who secured a perfect 100.00 percentile in both sessions of JEE Main 2025 are Ayush Singhal (Rajasthan), Kushagra Gupta (Karnataka), Daksh (Delhi NCT), Harsh Jha (Delhi NCT), Rajit Gupta (Rajasthan), Shreyas Lohiya (Uttar Pradesh), Saksham Jindal (Rajasthan), Saurav (Uttar Pradesh), Vishad Jain (Maharashtra), Arnav Singh (Rajasthan), Shiven Vikas Toshniwal (Gujarat), Sai Manogna Guthikonda (Andhra Pradesh), Om Prakash Behera (Rajasthan), and Bani Brata Majee (Telangana).

What makes the JEE Main 100 percentile repeat achievement rare

Scoring a perfect 100th percentile in JEE Main is itself uncommon, given the large number of candidates and the exam’s normalisation process.

Repeating the feat across both sessions places these students in an elite category, as most toppers do not reappear after securing the highest possible score in January.

Despite already topping Session 1, these candidates chose to appear again in April and maintained their flawless performance.

What happens next after JEE Main Results 2026

Candidates who clear the cut-off will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2026, while others will have another opportunity in JEE Main Session 2 (April 2026).

With results now expected by February 16, aspirants across the country are closely watching the announcement that will shape their engineering admission journey.

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 12:13 PM IST
QUICK LINKS