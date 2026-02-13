Indian Army NCC Special Entry 124th Course 2026: Registration, Eligibility, Vacancies

The Indian Army has announced the opening of online applications for the NCC Special Entry Scheme 124th Course, scheduled to begin officer training in October 2026.

The registration process will start on February 13, 2026, offering a total of 76 vacancies for eligible NCC candidates aspiring to join the Army as officers.

This entry provides a direct commissioning route for National Cadet Corps certificate holders, with no written examination involved.

Who can apply for the Indian Army NCC Special Entry

The NCC Special Entry Scheme is open to unmarried male and female candidates, including wards of battle casualties of Army personnel. Applicants must possess an NCC ‘C’ Certificate and should have served for at least two academic years in the Senior Division or Wing of the NCC.

Candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university with a minimum of fifty percent marks. Final-year students are also eligible, provided they have secured at least fifty percent marks in their previous academic years.

What is the age limit for the Indian Army NCC Special Entry

Applicants should be between 19 and 25 years of age as of July 1, 2026. This means candidates must have been born between July 2, 2001, and July 1, 2007, both dates inclusive.

How many vacancies are available under the NCC Special Entry

A total of 76 posts have been notified. Of these, 63 vacancies are reserved for male NCC candidates and 5 for female NCC candidates. Additionally, 7 vacancies for men and 1 for women are earmarked for wards of battle casualties, ensuring representation for families of soldiers who laid down their lives in service.

How to apply for the Indian Army NCC Special Entry

Interested candidates must apply online through the official recruitment portal joinindianarmy.nic.in. The process includes registration, filling in personal and educational details, uploading required documents, and submitting the form online.

There is no application fee for any category. The last date to submit applications is March 16, 2026. Selected candidates will undergo pre-commission training at the Officers Training Academy, Chennai.

There will be no written examination for this entry. Applications will be shortlisted based on eligibility and academic records. Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB).

Those who clear the SSB interview will undergo a medical examination. The final merit list will be prepared based on SSB performance and medical fitness.

