OSSSC Recruitment 2026 Notification Released For 3,250 RI, AMIN Posts: Check Date, How To Apply Online, Selection Process, And Key Details

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein files ai impact summit chemical factory afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault kim jong un Epstein files ai impact summit chemical factory afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault kim jong un Epstein files ai impact summit chemical factory afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault kim jong un Epstein files ai impact summit chemical factory afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault kim jong un
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein files ai impact summit chemical factory afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault kim jong un Epstein files ai impact summit chemical factory afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault kim jong un Epstein files ai impact summit chemical factory afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault kim jong un Epstein files ai impact summit chemical factory afghanistan-cricket ai babar azam Indian Cricket News Swiss Alps avalanche Bhubaneswar Assam Chief Minister Rajpal Yadav jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Azamgarh female dancer assault kim jong un
LIVE TV
Home > Education > OSSSC Recruitment 2026 Notification Released For 3,250 RI, AMIN Posts: Check Date, How To Apply Online, Selection Process, And Key Details

OSSSC Recruitment 2026 Notification Released For 3,250 RI, AMIN Posts: Check Date, How To Apply Online, Selection Process, And Key Details

OSSSC: The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the 2026 recruitment notification for 3,250 Group-B and Group-C vacancies, including Revenue Inspector (RI), Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI), Amin, Junior Assistant, ICDS Supervisor, Village Agriculture Worker (VAW), and Statistical Field Surveyor (SFS).

OSSSC Recruitment 2026 Notification Released For 3,250 RI, AMIN Posts: Check Date, How To Apply Online, Selection Process, And Key Details (Picture Credits: Facebook, Canva Modified)
OSSSC Recruitment 2026 Notification Released For 3,250 RI, AMIN Posts: Check Date, How To Apply Online, Selection Process, And Key Details (Picture Credits: Facebook, Canva Modified)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 16, 2026 23:12:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

OSSSC Recruitment 2026 Notification Released For 3,250 RI, AMIN Posts: Check Date, How To Apply Online, Selection Process, And Key Details

OSSSC: The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the 2026 recruitment notification for 3,250 Group-B and Group-C vacancies, including Revenue Inspector (RI), Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI), Amin, Junior Assistant, ICDS Supervisor, Village Agriculture Worker (VAW), and Statistical Field Surveyor (SFS). 

The online application started on 7 January 2026 and will continue until 22 February 2026. Candidates must ensure all details, documents, and fees are submitted correctly before the deadline.

The notification provides complete information on eligibility, exam pattern, syllabus, and the application process.

You Might Be Interested In

Key Highlights

Recruitment Organisation: Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC)

Posts: Revenue Inspector (RI), ICDS Supervisor, Village Agriculture Worker (VAW), Junior Assistant (JA), Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI), Amin, Statistical Field Surveyor (SFS)

Advertisement No.: 120/2025-3198/OSSSC

Official Website: www.osssc.gov.in

OSSSC Recruitment 2026 Notification Released For 3,250 RI, AMIN Posts: Check Date, How To Apply Online, Selection Process, And Key Details

Post-wise Vacancy Details

  • Revenue Inspector (RI): 165 posts
  • ICDS Supervisor: 286 posts
  • Village Agriculture Worker (VAW): 520 posts
  • Junior Assistant (JA): 1,237 posts
  • Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI): 422 posts
  • Amin: 378 posts
  • Statistical Field Surveyor (SFS): 242 posts
  • Total: 3,250 posts
  • Category-wise Vacancy Distribution:
  • Revenue Inspector (RI): UR 73 (W-34), ST 22 (W-8), SC 7 (W-4), SEBC 13 (W-4) – Total 165 (W-50)
  • ICDS Supervisor (Women only): UR 167, ST 54, SC 46, SEBC 19 – Total 286
  • Village Agriculture Worker (VAW): UR 266 (W-93), ST 60 (W-47), SC 34 (W-20) – Total 520 (W-160)
  • Junior Assistant (JA): UR 460 (W-211), ST 199 (W-76), SC 143 (W-49), SEBC 77 (W-22) – Total 1,237 (W-358)
  • Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI): UR 177 (W-80), ST 50 (W-32), SC 47 (W-17), SEBC 15 (W-4) – Total 422 (W-133)
  • Amin: UR 142 (W-62), ST 64 (W-29), SC 41 (W-10), SEBC 21 (W-9) – Total 378 (W-110)
  • Statistical Field Surveyor (SFS): UR 75 (W-40), ST 43 (W-23), SC 25 (W-14), SEBC 20 (W-2) – Total 242 (W-79)

Important Dates

  • Short Notice Released: 24 December 2025
  • Detailed Notification Published: 30 December 2025
  • Online Application Start Date: 7 January 2026
  • Registration Deadline: 15 February 2026
  • Final Submission Deadline: 22 February 2026
  • Examination Date: To be announced

How To Apply Online

  • Visit osssc.gov.in
  • Click on “Recruitment” or “Apply Online” and select OSSSC RI, ARI & Amin 2026
  • Complete registration with name, mobile, and email
  • Fill in personal, academic, and contact details
  • Upload a passport-size photo, signature, and other documents in the prescribed format
  • Pay application fee online (if applicable)
  • Submit the application and download the confirmation page
  • Keep the registration number and password safe for the Admit Card download

Required Documents:

  • Passport-size photograph (JPG/JPEG, 20–50 KB)
  • Signature (JPG/JPEG, 20–50 KB)
  • Educational Certificates (PDF, 100–300 KB)
  • Caste Certificate (if applicable, PDF, 100–300 KB)
  • Residence Certificate (if applicable, PDF, 100–300 KB)
  • Photo ID (Aadhaar / Voter ID, PDF, 100–300 KB)

Candidature Cancellation: Providing false information or submitting multiple applications will result in disqualification.

Application Fee

General / SEBC Candidates: ₹500

SC / ST / PwD Candidates: NIL (fee refunded upon appearing in exam)

Eligibility Criteria

-Revenue Inspector (RI): Bachelor’s degree, computer knowledge, age 20–42 years
-ICDS Supervisor (Females only): Bachelor’s in Arts/Science/Commerce, age 21–42 years
-Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI): 10+2 or equivalent/diploma in engineering with computer knowledge, age 20–42 years
-Amin: 10+2 or equivalent/diploma in engineering with computer knowledge, age 20–42 years
-Statistical Field Surveyor (SFS): 10+2 or equivalent, age 21–42 years

Age Relaxation-

SC/ST/SEBC: 5 years

Women (RI, ARI, Amin, SFS): 5 years

Supervisor post (women): No relaxation

Anganwadi Worker (Supervisor): 5 years

PwD: 10 years

Selection Process

Stage 1: Written Examination (OMR / Computer-Based)

Objective MCQs assess general awareness & post-related knowledge

Merit based on marks

Stage 2: Skill / Practical Test (Basic Computer Skills)

Minimum qualifying marks: 40%

Marks not added to the final merit

Candidates must clear both stages for final selection.

Exam Pattern

Written Exam: 100 questions, 100 marks, 1.5 hours, MCQs, 0.25 negative marking
Subjects: Mathematics 20, General Studies 20, English 20, Odia 15, Computer 15, Logical Reasoning 10

Practical Skill Test: 50 marks, 30 minutes, qualifying nature

Salary Structure

  • Revenue Inspector / ICDS Supervisor: ₹35,400 – ₹1,12,400 (Level 9)
  • Village Agriculture Worker: ₹21,700 – ₹69,100 (Level 5)
  • Junior Assistant / Assistant Revenue Inspector: ₹19,900 – ₹63,200 (Level 4)
  • Amin / Statistical Field Surveyor: ₹18,000 – ₹56,900 (Level 3)

ALSO READ: JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Results Out: How To Download Scorecard, Check 100 Percentile And Toppers List

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 11:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Results Out: How To Download Scorecard, Check 100 Percentile And Toppers List

Haryana NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Result Declared: Direct Link and Step-by-Step Download Guide Here

RRB NTPC Graduate 2025–26 CBT 1 Schedule Announced: Key Details Candidates Must Know

CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2026: Important Tips Students Should Know Before Appearing For The Exam

UP Board Exam 2026: Admit Card Mandatory? Know Board Rules Before Exams

LATEST NEWS

Muhammad Yunus Resigns As Bangladesh Interim Leader Ahead Of Tarique Rahman’s Oath-Taking

Who Is Queen Rania? The Royal Guest Of The Ambanis, Welcomed By Nita Ambani With Classical Dance Performance At NMACC

T20 World Cup 2026: Pathum Nissanka Takes Stunning Catch to Dismiss Glenn Maxwell in SL vs AUS Clash | WATCH

India Tightens Maritime Watch After Seizing Three US-Sanctioned Tanker Vessels, Deploys 55 Coast Guard Vessels And More Than 10 Aircrafts For Round-The-Clock Surveillance

“Gussa Chhor Do Bhai!” Suryakumar Yadav Calms Kuldeep Yadav After On-Field Spat, Video Goes Viral

Epstein Victims: Did The Notorious Pedophile Target An Indian Woman? New Documents Show US Efforts To Locate Her: ‘If You Can Get Me Her Address And Contact Information’

PM Modi Showcases India’s AI Leap At Global South’s First AI Impact Summit; Industry Leaders Hail It As ‘Huge Multiplier’

Viral Horror: ‘Seen Laughing’, Young Man Shoots Randomly From Moving Car In Greater Noida; Police Launch Hunt

U19 World Cup-Winner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Miss CBSE Class 10th Board Exams — Here’s Why

Sivakarthikeyan As Lord Murugan In ‘Seyon’? SK26 First Look With Peacocks And Sickle Leaves Fans Guessing About His Divine Avatar

OSSSC Recruitment 2026 Notification Released For 3,250 RI, AMIN Posts: Check Date, How To Apply Online, Selection Process, And Key Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

OSSSC Recruitment 2026 Notification Released For 3,250 RI, AMIN Posts: Check Date, How To Apply Online, Selection Process, And Key Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

OSSSC Recruitment 2026 Notification Released For 3,250 RI, AMIN Posts: Check Date, How To Apply Online, Selection Process, And Key Details
OSSSC Recruitment 2026 Notification Released For 3,250 RI, AMIN Posts: Check Date, How To Apply Online, Selection Process, And Key Details
OSSSC Recruitment 2026 Notification Released For 3,250 RI, AMIN Posts: Check Date, How To Apply Online, Selection Process, And Key Details
OSSSC Recruitment 2026 Notification Released For 3,250 RI, AMIN Posts: Check Date, How To Apply Online, Selection Process, And Key Details

QUICK LINKS