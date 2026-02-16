OSSSC Recruitment 2026 Notification Released For 3,250 RI, AMIN Posts: Check Date, How To Apply Online, Selection Process, And Key Details

OSSSC: The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the 2026 recruitment notification for 3,250 Group-B and Group-C vacancies, including Revenue Inspector (RI), Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI), Amin, Junior Assistant, ICDS Supervisor, Village Agriculture Worker (VAW), and Statistical Field Surveyor (SFS).

The online application started on 7 January 2026 and will continue until 22 February 2026. Candidates must ensure all details, documents, and fees are submitted correctly before the deadline.

The notification provides complete information on eligibility, exam pattern, syllabus, and the application process.

Key Highlights

Recruitment Organisation: Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC)

Posts: Revenue Inspector (RI), ICDS Supervisor, Village Agriculture Worker (VAW), Junior Assistant (JA), Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI), Amin, Statistical Field Surveyor (SFS)

Advertisement No.: 120/2025-3198/OSSSC

Official Website: www.osssc.gov.in

Post-wise Vacancy Details

Revenue Inspector (RI): 165 posts

ICDS Supervisor: 286 posts

Village Agriculture Worker (VAW): 520 posts

Junior Assistant (JA): 1,237 posts

Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI): 422 posts

Amin: 378 posts

Statistical Field Surveyor (SFS): 242 posts

Total: 3,250 posts

Category-wise Vacancy Distribution:

Revenue Inspector (RI): UR 73 (W-34), ST 22 (W-8), SC 7 (W-4), SEBC 13 (W-4) – Total 165 (W-50)

ICDS Supervisor (Women only): UR 167, ST 54, SC 46, SEBC 19 – Total 286

Village Agriculture Worker (VAW): UR 266 (W-93), ST 60 (W-47), SC 34 (W-20) – Total 520 (W-160)

Junior Assistant (JA): UR 460 (W-211), ST 199 (W-76), SC 143 (W-49), SEBC 77 (W-22) – Total 1,237 (W-358)

Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI): UR 177 (W-80), ST 50 (W-32), SC 47 (W-17), SEBC 15 (W-4) – Total 422 (W-133)

Amin: UR 142 (W-62), ST 64 (W-29), SC 41 (W-10), SEBC 21 (W-9) – Total 378 (W-110)

Statistical Field Surveyor (SFS): UR 75 (W-40), ST 43 (W-23), SC 25 (W-14), SEBC 20 (W-2) – Total 242 (W-79)

Important Dates

Short Notice Released: 24 December 2025

Detailed Notification Published: 30 December 2025

Online Application Start Date: 7 January 2026

Registration Deadline: 15 February 2026

Final Submission Deadline: 22 February 2026

Examination Date: To be announced

How To Apply Online

Visit osssc.gov.in

Click on “Recruitment” or “Apply Online” and select OSSSC RI, ARI & Amin 2026

Complete registration with name, mobile, and email

Fill in personal, academic, and contact details

Upload a passport-size photo, signature, and other documents in the prescribed format

Pay application fee online (if applicable)

Submit the application and download the confirmation page

Keep the registration number and password safe for the Admit Card download

Required Documents:

Passport-size photograph (JPG/JPEG, 20–50 KB)

Signature (JPG/JPEG, 20–50 KB)

Educational Certificates (PDF, 100–300 KB)

Caste Certificate (if applicable, PDF, 100–300 KB)

Residence Certificate (if applicable, PDF, 100–300 KB)

Photo ID (Aadhaar / Voter ID, PDF, 100–300 KB)

Candidature Cancellation: Providing false information or submitting multiple applications will result in disqualification.

Application Fee

General / SEBC Candidates: ₹500

SC / ST / PwD Candidates: NIL (fee refunded upon appearing in exam)

Eligibility Criteria

-Revenue Inspector (RI): Bachelor’s degree, computer knowledge, age 20–42 years

-ICDS Supervisor (Females only): Bachelor’s in Arts/Science/Commerce, age 21–42 years

-Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI): 10+2 or equivalent/diploma in engineering with computer knowledge, age 20–42 years

-Amin: 10+2 or equivalent/diploma in engineering with computer knowledge, age 20–42 years

-Statistical Field Surveyor (SFS): 10+2 or equivalent, age 21–42 years

Age Relaxation-

SC/ST/SEBC: 5 years

Women (RI, ARI, Amin, SFS): 5 years

Supervisor post (women): No relaxation

Anganwadi Worker (Supervisor): 5 years

PwD: 10 years

Selection Process

Stage 1: Written Examination (OMR / Computer-Based)

Objective MCQs assess general awareness & post-related knowledge

Merit based on marks

Stage 2: Skill / Practical Test (Basic Computer Skills)

Minimum qualifying marks: 40%

Marks not added to the final merit

Candidates must clear both stages for final selection.

Exam Pattern

Written Exam: 100 questions, 100 marks, 1.5 hours, MCQs, 0.25 negative marking

Subjects: Mathematics 20, General Studies 20, English 20, Odia 15, Computer 15, Logical Reasoning 10

Practical Skill Test: 50 marks, 30 minutes, qualifying nature

Salary Structure

Revenue Inspector / ICDS Supervisor: ₹35,400 – ₹1,12,400 (Level 9)

Village Agriculture Worker: ₹21,700 – ₹69,100 (Level 5)

Junior Assistant / Assistant Revenue Inspector: ₹19,900 – ₹63,200 (Level 4)

Amin / Statistical Field Surveyor: ₹18,000 – ₹56,900 (Level 3)

