OSSSC Recruitment 2026 Notification Released For 3,250 RI, AMIN Posts: Check Date, How To Apply Online, Selection Process, And Key Details

OSSSC: The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the 2026 recruitment notification for 3,250 Group-B and Group-C vacancies, including Revenue Inspector (RI), Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI), Amin, Junior Assistant, ICDS Supervisor, Village Agriculture Worker (VAW), and Statistical Field Surveyor (SFS).
The online application started on 7 January 2026 and will continue until 22 February 2026. Candidates must ensure all details, documents, and fees are submitted correctly before the deadline.
The notification provides complete information on eligibility, exam pattern, syllabus, and the application process.
Key Highlights
Recruitment Organisation: Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC)
Posts: Revenue Inspector (RI), ICDS Supervisor, Village Agriculture Worker (VAW), Junior Assistant (JA), Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI), Amin, Statistical Field Surveyor (SFS)
Advertisement No.: 120/2025-3198/OSSSC
Official Website: www.osssc.gov.in
Post-wise Vacancy Details
- Revenue Inspector (RI): 165 posts
- ICDS Supervisor: 286 posts
- Village Agriculture Worker (VAW): 520 posts
- Junior Assistant (JA): 1,237 posts
- Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI): 422 posts
- Amin: 378 posts
- Statistical Field Surveyor (SFS): 242 posts
- Total: 3,250 posts
- Category-wise Vacancy Distribution:
- Revenue Inspector (RI): UR 73 (W-34), ST 22 (W-8), SC 7 (W-4), SEBC 13 (W-4) – Total 165 (W-50)
- ICDS Supervisor (Women only): UR 167, ST 54, SC 46, SEBC 19 – Total 286
- Village Agriculture Worker (VAW): UR 266 (W-93), ST 60 (W-47), SC 34 (W-20) – Total 520 (W-160)
- Junior Assistant (JA): UR 460 (W-211), ST 199 (W-76), SC 143 (W-49), SEBC 77 (W-22) – Total 1,237 (W-358)
- Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI): UR 177 (W-80), ST 50 (W-32), SC 47 (W-17), SEBC 15 (W-4) – Total 422 (W-133)
- Amin: UR 142 (W-62), ST 64 (W-29), SC 41 (W-10), SEBC 21 (W-9) – Total 378 (W-110)
- Statistical Field Surveyor (SFS): UR 75 (W-40), ST 43 (W-23), SC 25 (W-14), SEBC 20 (W-2) – Total 242 (W-79)
Important Dates
- Short Notice Released: 24 December 2025
- Detailed Notification Published: 30 December 2025
- Online Application Start Date: 7 January 2026
- Registration Deadline: 15 February 2026
- Final Submission Deadline: 22 February 2026
- Examination Date: To be announced
How To Apply Online
- Visit osssc.gov.in
- Click on “Recruitment” or “Apply Online” and select OSSSC RI, ARI & Amin 2026
- Complete registration with name, mobile, and email
- Fill in personal, academic, and contact details
- Upload a passport-size photo, signature, and other documents in the prescribed format
- Pay application fee online (if applicable)
- Submit the application and download the confirmation page
- Keep the registration number and password safe for the Admit Card download
Required Documents:
- Passport-size photograph (JPG/JPEG, 20–50 KB)
- Signature (JPG/JPEG, 20–50 KB)
- Educational Certificates (PDF, 100–300 KB)
- Caste Certificate (if applicable, PDF, 100–300 KB)
- Residence Certificate (if applicable, PDF, 100–300 KB)
- Photo ID (Aadhaar / Voter ID, PDF, 100–300 KB)
Candidature Cancellation: Providing false information or submitting multiple applications will result in disqualification.
Application Fee
General / SEBC Candidates: ₹500
SC / ST / PwD Candidates: NIL (fee refunded upon appearing in exam)
Eligibility Criteria
-Revenue Inspector (RI): Bachelor’s degree, computer knowledge, age 20–42 years
-ICDS Supervisor (Females only): Bachelor’s in Arts/Science/Commerce, age 21–42 years
-Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI): 10+2 or equivalent/diploma in engineering with computer knowledge, age 20–42 years
-Amin: 10+2 or equivalent/diploma in engineering with computer knowledge, age 20–42 years
-Statistical Field Surveyor (SFS): 10+2 or equivalent, age 21–42 years
Age Relaxation-
SC/ST/SEBC: 5 years
Women (RI, ARI, Amin, SFS): 5 years
Supervisor post (women): No relaxation
Anganwadi Worker (Supervisor): 5 years
PwD: 10 years
Selection Process
Stage 1: Written Examination (OMR / Computer-Based)
Objective MCQs assess general awareness & post-related knowledge
Merit based on marks
Stage 2: Skill / Practical Test (Basic Computer Skills)
Minimum qualifying marks: 40%
Marks not added to the final merit
Candidates must clear both stages for final selection.
Exam Pattern
Written Exam: 100 questions, 100 marks, 1.5 hours, MCQs, 0.25 negative marking
Subjects: Mathematics 20, General Studies 20, English 20, Odia 15, Computer 15, Logical Reasoning 10
Practical Skill Test: 50 marks, 30 minutes, qualifying nature
Salary Structure
- Revenue Inspector / ICDS Supervisor: ₹35,400 – ₹1,12,400 (Level 9)
- Village Agriculture Worker: ₹21,700 – ₹69,100 (Level 5)
- Junior Assistant / Assistant Revenue Inspector: ₹19,900 – ₹63,200 (Level 4)
- Amin / Statistical Field Surveyor: ₹18,000 – ₹56,900 (Level 3)
