Home > Education > JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Results Out: How To Download Scorecard, Check 100 Percentile And Toppers List

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results out: 13 score 100 percentile; check scorecard download steps and full toppers list.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results out.(Photo: Canva)
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results out.(Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 16, 2026 19:25:52 IST

The wait is finally over! JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results have been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA), along with the complete list of candidates who secured a perfect 100 NTA score in Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech). Candidates can now download their scorecards and check the detailed topper list, including category-wise and gender-wise performers, on the official website National Testing Agency portal at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Over 13 Lakh Students Appear for Paper 1

According to NTA data, 13,04,653 candidates appeared for Paper 1 out of 13,55,293 registered, recording an impressive 96.26% attendance rate. The exam was conducted in computer-based mode across multiple shifts in 13 languages, covering centres across India and select overseas locations.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1: 100 Percentile Toppers List

A total of 13 candidates secured a perfect 100 percentile NTA score in Paper 1. The toppers are:

  • Shreyas Mishra — Delhi (NCR)

  • Narendrababu Gari Mahith — Andhra Pradesh

  • Shubham Kumar — Bihar

  • Kabeer Chhillar — Rajasthan

  • Chiranjib Kar — Rajasthan

  • Bhavesh Patra — Odisha

  • Anay Jain — Haryana

  • Arnav Gautam — Rajasthan

  • Pasala Mohith — Andhra Pradesh

  • Madhav Viradiya — Maharashtra

  • Purohit Nimay — Gujarat

  • Vivan Sharad Mahiswari — Telangana

Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh feature prominently among the top scorers this session.

Category-Wise Toppers in JEE Main 2026

The NTA has also released the category-wise toppers along with their NTA scores:

  • Gen-EWS Topper: Shresth Jasoria — Rajasthan — 99.9992442

  • OBC-NCL Topper: Narendrababu Gari Mahith — Andhra Pradesh — 100.0000000

  • SC Topper: Deva Srivedh — Andhra Pradesh — 99.9992271

  • ST Topper: Daksh Sehra — Rajasthan — 99.9938620

  • PwBD Topper: Arsh Jain — Madhya Pradesh — 99.9100843

Female Topper (Paper 1)

  • Ashi Grewal — Haryana — 99.9969766

While the overall 100 percentile list is dominated by male candidates, Ashi Grewal emerged as the top-performing female candidate this session.

68 Results Withheld Over Unfair Means

The NTA said the results of 68 candidates have been withheld due to unfair means practices or identity verification discrepancies. These cases are under review as per examination guidelines.

The agency also clarified that final ranks will be prepared after considering the best of the two NTA scores from both JEE Main 2026 sessions, as per existing policy.

JEE Main 2026 Result: How to Download Scorecard

Candidates can follow these steps to download their JEE Main 2026 Session 1 scorecard and check the topper list:

  1. Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.ac.in or nta.ac.in

  2. Click on “Public Notices” or “Latest News”

  3. Select the link titled “Declaration of JEE (Main) – 2026 Session 1 NTA Scores”

  4. Download the result PDF

  5. Check the list of 100 percentile scorers, category-wise toppers, and gender-wise toppers

Candidates are advised to download and keep a copy of their scorecard for future admission processes.

With over 13 lakh candidates appearing and 13 securing a perfect score, the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results mark a competitive start to this year’s engineering entrance cycle. The focus now shifts to Session 2 and the final rank list preparation.

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 7:25 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

Tags: jeejee mains result 2026 outjee mains result datejee mains session 1 resultjee result 2026jee result 2026 outjee result outnta

