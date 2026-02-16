LIVE TV
Home > Education > JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result: Final Answer Keys Out, Download PDF Link Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1. Candidates can access the final answer key on the official website.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 16, 2026 11:34:47 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1 Paper 1 (BE/BTech). According to the official document, nine questions have been dropped after reviewing objections raised by candidates. The results for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 are expected to be declared later today.

Candidates can access the final answer key on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, to assess their probable scores ahead of the result announcement.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result: What Did the Final Answer Key Cover

The final answer key applies to JEE (Main) 2026 examinations conducted between January 21 and January 28. It includes subject-wise question IDs and confirmed answers for Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry, applicable to both Indian and international candidates.

The final key will be used as the sole basis for preparing the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result, and no further changes will be entertained.

When did the Objection Window close for JEE Main Result

The objection window for the provisional answer key closed on February 6. During this period, candidates were allowed to challenge responses by paying the prescribed fee.

After evaluating the challenges with subject experts, the NTA released the final answer key, confirming dropped questions and corrected responses where applicable. Marks for dropped questions will be awarded as per the examination rules.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result: When the Exam Conducted

The Session 1 examination was held in computer-based mode from January 21 to January 29, with two shifts each day — 9 AM to 12 Noon and 3 PM to 6 PM.

For BE/BTech papers, exams were conducted from January 21 to January 28. Feedback from candidates and experts suggested a moderate overall difficulty level, though variations were noted across shifts and subjects.

Scores from JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result will be used for admission to undergraduate programmes such as BE/BTech, BArch, and BPlanning at participating government and private institutions across India.

Additionally, other central and state government organisations may use the scores for their admission processes, subject to eligibility norms.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result: Can Candidates Request Re-evaluation

There will be no provision for re-evaluation or re-checking of the JEE Main 2026 results. Requests or correspondence related to result review will not be entertained.

Results of candidates found using unfair means, appearing from unauthorised centres, or violating exam rules will be cancelled, as per NTA guidelines.

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 11:34 AM IST
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result: Final Answer Keys Out, Download PDF Link Here

