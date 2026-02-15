AICTE GATE Scholarship 2026: Check Eligibility, Application Process And Stipend Details Before You Miss Out!

The AICTE GATE Scholarship 2026 operates as a fundamental financial support system that assists master’s degree students in obtaining their advanced technical education throughout India.

The All India Council for Technical Education provides this merit-based stipend, which enables top students to pursue their academic work and research activities without needing to pay for their educational expenses.

The program for the 2026 academic cycle supports full-time scholars who study M.E., M.Tech, M.Arch, and M.Des programs at accredited institutions throughout the country.

Core Eligibility and Merit Mandates

The scholarship requires candidates to present their GATE 2026 score during the admission process in 2026. The eligibility criteria apply exclusively to students who study full-time while excluding those who participate in part-time or distance-learning programs and those who enter through management quotas or sponsored programs.

The current stipend distribution system requires students to show that they receive no financial support from government or private sources, which includes salaries and fellowships.

Students need to achieve 75% attendance together with meeting the academic requirements of the institute to receive continuous funding throughout their degree program.

Financial Disbursement and Application Framework

The financial benefit is fixed at a monthly stipend of ₹12,400, which will continue until either 24 months pass or the program reaches its end.

The application process is transitioned entirely through the AICTE PG Scholarship portal, where students must first obtain a unique Student ID from their respective institutes.

The ID generation process requires applicants to submit their necessary documents, which include their Aadhaar-linked bank passbook and their bank account details for verification purposes.

The system conducts verification through two separate stages, which involve verification by the local institute and subsequent validation by AICTE, then direct monthly deposits take place into the confirmed bank account of the student.

