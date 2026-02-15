LIVE TV
Asim Munir viral video CBFC certification issue ind vs pak live streaming Noida couple death February 15 california news Abdul Halim Khan Mumbai Metro pillar collapse bangladesh
Home > Education > AICTE GATE Scholarship 2026: Check Eligibility, Application Process And Stipend Details Before You Miss Out!

AICTE GATE Scholarship 2026: Check Eligibility, Application Process And Stipend Details Before You Miss Out!

The AICTE GATE Scholarship 2026 offers ₹12,400/month to full-time M.E., M.Tech, M.Arch, and M.Des students across India. Eligible students with valid GATE 2026 scores can apply via the AICTE portal, ensuring merit-based financial support for up to 24 months.

AICTE GATE Scholarship 2026: Eligibility, Stipend & Application Process
AICTE GATE Scholarship 2026: Eligibility, Stipend & Application Process

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 15, 2026 11:38:41 IST

AICTE GATE Scholarship 2026: Check Eligibility, Application Process And Stipend Details Before You Miss Out!

The AICTE GATE Scholarship 2026 operates as a fundamental financial support system that assists master’s degree students in obtaining their advanced technical education throughout India.

The All India Council for Technical Education provides this merit-based stipend, which enables top students to pursue their academic work and research activities without needing to pay for their educational expenses.

The program for the 2026 academic cycle supports full-time scholars who study M.E., M.Tech, M.Arch, and M.Des programs at accredited institutions throughout the country.

Core Eligibility and Merit Mandates

The scholarship requires candidates to present their GATE 2026 score during the admission process in 2026. The eligibility criteria apply exclusively to students who study full-time while excluding those who participate in part-time or distance-learning programs and those who enter through management quotas or sponsored programs.

The current stipend distribution system requires students to show that they receive no financial support from government or private sources, which includes salaries and fellowships.

Students need to achieve 75% attendance together with meeting the academic requirements of the institute to receive continuous funding throughout their degree program.

Financial Disbursement and Application Framework

The financial benefit is fixed at a monthly stipend of ₹12,400, which will continue until either 24 months pass or the program reaches its end.

The application process is transitioned entirely through the AICTE PG Scholarship portal, where students must first obtain a unique Student ID from their respective institutes.

The ID generation process requires applicants to submit their necessary documents, which include their Aadhaar-linked bank passbook and their bank account details for verification purposes.

The system conducts verification through two separate stages, which involve verification by the local institute and subsequent validation by AICTE, then direct monthly deposits take place into the confirmed bank account of the student.

First published on: Feb 15, 2026 11:38 AM IST
AICTE GATE Scholarship 2026: Check Eligibility, Application Process And Stipend Details Before You Miss Out!

QUICK LINKS