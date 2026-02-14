LIVE TV
Home > Education > RRB JE Exam 2026: City Intimation Slip Released, Check How to Download Here

RRB JE Exam 2026: City Intimation Slip Released, Check How to Download Here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has revised the schedule for the RRB JE Exam 2026 and released the exam city intimation slip.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 14, 2026 18:57:13 IST

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has revised the schedule for the RRB JE Exam 2026 and released the exam city intimation slip for candidates appearing in the Computer-Based Test (CBT).

Aspirants can now check their updated exam dates and city details through the official websites of their respective regional RRBs.

The city itinerary slip is an important pre-exam document that helps candidates plan their travel. However, it must be noted that this slip is not the admit card.

What are the revised RRB JE Exam 2026 dates

As per the latest update, the RRB JE CBT 2026 will be conducted on February 19, February 20, and February 25, 2026. The revised schedule has been uploaded along with the city slip on the regional RRB portals, ensuring candidates have sufficient notice before the examination.

How many vacancies are being filled through the RRB JE Exam

The total number of posts under the RRB JE recruitment drive has been increased from 2,569 to 2,585. The rise in vacancies is primarily due to additional posts in certain regions.

Among them, RRB Chennai now accounts for 169 vacancies, while RRB Jammu-Srinagar has 95 posts. These additions aim to meet regional staffing requirements across Indian Railways.

How to download the RRB JE Exam 2026 city slip

Candidates can follow these steps to access the city intimation slip:

  • Visit the official website of the respective regional RRB
  • Click on the link titled “RRB JE Exam 2026 City Intimation Slip.”
  • Enter login credentials such as registration number and date of birth
  • Submit the details to view the city slip
  • Download and save the slip for future reference

Why is verification mandatory for the RRB JE Exam 2026

RRB has made Aadhaar-based biometric verification compulsory at exam centres to prevent impersonation. Candidates must carry either their original Aadhaar card or a printed, verified copy.

Those who have not completed Aadhaar authentication are advised to log in to the official portal and complete the process well before the exam date.

The RRB JE admit card 2026 is expected to be released around four days before the examination date. Unlike the city slip, the admit card will carry complete details of the exam centre, reporting time, and candidate instructions.

What should candidates do if there are errors

Applicants are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the city slip. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact their regional RRB to avoid last-minute complications. The city slip plays a key role in exam preparedness and travel planning.

Also Read: JPSC Releases Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment 2026 for 349 Posts, Online Applications Open, Eligibility, How To Apply

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 6:57 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: RRB JE City Intimation Slip 2026RRB JE examRRB JE Exam 2026RRB JE Exam Date 2026

RRB JE Exam 2026: City Intimation Slip Released, Check How to Download Here

