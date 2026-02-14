JPSC Releases Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment 2026 for 349 Posts, Online Applications Open, Eligibility, How To Apply

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission has officially released the JPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment 2026 notification, opening applications for a total of 355 posts. This includes 349 regular vacancies and six backlog positions across government polytechnic institutions in the state.

The recruitment drive is aimed at strengthening faculty strength in Government Polytechnics and Government Women’s Polytechnics operating under the Department of Higher and Technical Education, Government of Jharkhand.

When Does JPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment 2026 Application Start

As per the notification, the online application process for JPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment 2026 will begin on February 20, 2026, and remain open until March 12, 2026. Candidates can submit the application fee up to March 14, 2026.

The commission has clarified that the entire process will be conducted online through a One-Time Registration (OTR) system, making it mandatory for applicants to complete OTR before filling the application form.

How Many Vacancies Are Available

The 349 regular vacancies are spread across multiple engineering, science, and humanities disciplines. Computer Science and Engineering accounts for the highest number of posts, followed by Electrical, Mechanical, and Civil Engineering. Vacancies are also available in Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, English, Mining Engineering, Metallurgical Engineering, and other specialised branches such as Automobile Engineering and Interior Design.

Reservation will be implemented as per Jharkhand government norms, including provisions for women, persons with disabilities, and sports quota candidates.

Who Is Eligible for JPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment 2026

Candidates applying for Engineering and Technology posts at Level 9 (A) must hold a B.E., B.Tech, or equivalent degree with First Class or its equivalent. For Science and Humanities subjects, a Master’s degree with First Class is mandatory.

For Level 10 posts, engineering candidates must possess both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees with First Class in either qualification. Science and Humanities applicants must have qualified NET conducted by UGC or CSIR, or an equivalent recognised examination. The prescribed age limit for applicants is between 21 and 40 years.

What Is the Selection Process and Salary Structure

The selection process under JPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment 2026 includes screening of academic credentials, assessment of subject knowledge through a written test or a valid GATE, NET, or SET score, followed by an interview carrying 20 marks.

If conducted, the written examination will consist of 100 objective-type questions to be completed within two hours. Final appointments will be made at Pay Level 9A, with a basic salary of Rs 56,100 per month and a pay scale extending up to Rs 1,77,500, along with admissible allowances. The post is classified as Group B Gazetted.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification before applying and complete the registration process well before the deadline.

