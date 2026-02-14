LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dp-world crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row bangladesh 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections dp-world crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row bangladesh 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections dp-world crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row bangladesh 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections dp-world crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row bangladesh 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dp-world crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row bangladesh 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections dp-world crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row bangladesh 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections dp-world crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row bangladesh 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections dp-world crime news latest news Asia Cup handshake row bangladesh 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections
LIVE TV
Home > Education > JPSC Releases Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment 2026 for 349 Posts, Online Applications Open, Eligibility, How To Apply

JPSC Releases Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment 2026 for 349 Posts, Online Applications Open, Eligibility, How To Apply

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission has officially released the JPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment 2026 notification.

JPSC Releases Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment 2026
JPSC Releases Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 14, 2026 17:27:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

JPSC Releases Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment 2026 for 349 Posts, Online Applications Open, Eligibility, How To Apply

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission has officially released the JPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment 2026 notification, opening applications for a total of 355 posts. This includes 349 regular vacancies and six backlog positions across government polytechnic institutions in the state.

The recruitment drive is aimed at strengthening faculty strength in Government Polytechnics and Government Women’s Polytechnics operating under the Department of Higher and Technical Education, Government of Jharkhand.

When Does JPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment 2026 Application Start

As per the notification, the online application process for JPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment 2026 will begin on February 20, 2026, and remain open until March 12, 2026. Candidates can submit the application fee up to March 14, 2026.

You Might Be Interested In

The commission has clarified that the entire process will be conducted online through a One-Time Registration (OTR) system, making it mandatory for applicants to complete OTR before filling the application form.

How Many Vacancies Are Available

The 349 regular vacancies are spread across multiple engineering, science, and humanities disciplines. Computer Science and Engineering accounts for the highest number of posts, followed by Electrical, Mechanical, and Civil Engineering. Vacancies are also available in Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, English, Mining Engineering, Metallurgical Engineering, and other specialised branches such as Automobile Engineering and Interior Design.

Reservation will be implemented as per Jharkhand government norms, including provisions for women, persons with disabilities, and sports quota candidates.

Who Is Eligible for JPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment 2026

Candidates applying for Engineering and Technology posts at Level 9 (A) must hold a B.E., B.Tech, or equivalent degree with First Class or its equivalent. For Science and Humanities subjects, a Master’s degree with First Class is mandatory.

For Level 10 posts, engineering candidates must possess both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees with First Class in either qualification. Science and Humanities applicants must have qualified NET conducted by UGC or CSIR, or an equivalent recognised examination. The prescribed age limit for applicants is between 21 and 40 years.

What Is the Selection Process and Salary Structure

The selection process under JPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment 2026 includes screening of academic credentials, assessment of subject knowledge through a written test or a valid GATE, NET, or SET score, followed by an interview carrying 20 marks.

If conducted, the written examination will consist of 100 objective-type questions to be completed within two hours. Final appointments will be made at Pay Level 9A, with a basic salary of Rs 56,100 per month and a pay scale extending up to Rs 1,77,500, along with admissible allowances. The post is classified as Group B Gazetted.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification before applying and complete the registration process well before the deadline.

Also Read: IBPS Office Assistant Exam Admit Card Out, on the Official Website, Direct Link Here

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 5:27 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Jharkhand Polytechnic Lecturer VacancyJPSC Polytechnic Lecturer NotificationJPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment 2026

RELATED News

CBSE Board Exams 2026: No Class 12 Marks Verification, Controller Debunks Social Media Claims

ATLAS ISDI Brings Design-Led AI Discourse to Campus at AI Impact Pre-Summit

More than 2,800 IAS, IPS And IFS Posts Vacant Nationwide, Government Data Reveals

Punjab School Education Board Introduces Online Evaluation System for 2026 Board Exams

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Last Date to Apply For 28,636 Posts

LATEST NEWS

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam’s Record vs India Under Spotlight Ahead of Colombo Clash

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Key Players To Watch Out For In India vs Pakistan Clash

Maruti Suzuki Announces February Big Bonanza, Save Up To Rs 45,000 On Swift, Brezza – Here’s How You Can Claim It Before Deadline

JPSC Releases Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment 2026 for 349 Posts, Online Applications Open, Eligibility, How To Apply

‘Bhakti Has No Religion’: UP Muslim Woman In Burqa, ‘Laal Tilak,’ Undertakes Kanwar Yatra Ahead Of Maha Shivratri; Internet Reacts As Video Goes Viral | Watch

73 Minutes Between Bengaluru And Chennai? Ashwini Vaishnaw Reveals 2027 Timeline For Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train At GBS 2026

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam Opens Up On Staying Calm During India vs Pakistan Matches, Shares Advice For Team

Planted 2.5-Ft-Long Snake In Vande Bharat Toilet, Then Walked Away, 6 Weeks Later CCTV Reveals Truth As RPF Nabs Nashik Man

Uttar Pradesh Wedding Night Turns Into Horror: SUV Drags Youth Nearly 100 Metres After Clash On DJ Floor Escalates, Victim In Critical Condition

Bangladesh’s ‘Dark Prince’ Tarique Rahman Stresses Law And Order In His First Address After BNP’s Landslide Win, Outlines Recovery Plan

JPSC Releases Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment 2026 for 349 Posts, Online Applications Open, Eligibility, How To Apply

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

JPSC Releases Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment 2026 for 349 Posts, Online Applications Open, Eligibility, How To Apply

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

JPSC Releases Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment 2026 for 349 Posts, Online Applications Open, Eligibility, How To Apply
JPSC Releases Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment 2026 for 349 Posts, Online Applications Open, Eligibility, How To Apply
JPSC Releases Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment 2026 for 349 Posts, Online Applications Open, Eligibility, How To Apply
JPSC Releases Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment 2026 for 349 Posts, Online Applications Open, Eligibility, How To Apply

QUICK LINKS