LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crime news latest news donald trump Asia Cup handshake row 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections crime news latest news donald trump Asia Cup handshake row 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections crime news latest news donald trump Asia Cup handshake row 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections crime news latest news donald trump Asia Cup handshake row 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crime news latest news donald trump Asia Cup handshake row 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections crime news latest news donald trump Asia Cup handshake row 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections crime news latest news donald trump Asia Cup handshake row 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections crime news latest news donald trump Asia Cup handshake row 7-C Vision 7th CPC assam ai stock sell-off bangladesh Berkeley Hills search Palash Mucchal cheating row Annular Solar Eclipse bangladesh elections
LIVE TV
Home > Education > IBPS Office Assistant Exam Admit Card Out, on the Official Website, Direct Link Here

IBPS Office Assistant Exam Admit Card Out, on the Official Website, Direct Link Here

The IBPS RRB XIV Score Card 2026 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on its official website.

IBPS Office Assistant Exam Admit Card
IBPS Office Assistant Exam Admit Card

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: February 14, 2026 16:27:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IBPS Office Assistant Exam Admit Card Out, on the Official Website, Direct Link Here

The IBPS RRB XIV Score Card 2026 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the Regional Rural Banks (RRB) examinations can now check their score cards for Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Officer Scale I, II, and III posts by logging in with their registration credentials.

The release comes ahead of the interview stage, which is scheduled to be conducted during January and February 2026.

What does the IBPS RRB XIV Score Card 2026 include

The score card displays section-wise and overall marks obtained by candidates in the respective examinations. It serves as an important document for candidates shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process.

You Might Be Interested In

Candidates can access their score card by entering their Enrollment Number or Registration Number and Date of Birth on the official IBPS portal.

When were applications submitted for IBPS RRB XIV recruitment

The application process for IBPS RRB XIV Recruitment 2025 began on September 1, 2025, and concluded on September 28, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 13,294 posts across various Regional Rural Banks.

These include vacancies for Office Assistant (Multipurpose), Officer Scale I (Assistant Manager), Officer Scale II (Specialist and General Banking Officers), and Officer Scale III (Senior Manager).

Which candidates will appear for interviews in 2026

Candidates who qualified in the mains examination and have been shortlisted based on merit will be called for interviews. The interview call letters for Officer Scale I, II, and III posts are available online.

The interview round is the final stage of selection for officer posts, while Office Assistant recruitment concludes after the mains examination.

How can candidates download the interview letter and score card

To download the IBPS RRB XIV Score Card 2026 or interview letter, candidates should:

  • Visit the official IBPS website
  • Click on the CRP RRB section
  • Select the relevant scorecard or interview call letter link
  • Enter login credentials
  • Download and save the document for future reference

Candidates are advised to keep a printed copy for the interview and document verification purposes.

What is the selection process for IBPS RRB XIV recruitment

The recruitment process includes:

  • Preliminary examination (for all posts)
  • Mains examination (for Officer Scale I and Office Assistant)
  • Interview (for Officer Scale I, II, and III only)
  • Document verification and medical examination

Final provisional allotment is expected to be announced in February or March 2026.

What should candidates do next

IBPS has advised candidates to regularly check the official website for updates related to interviews and provisional allotment. No information should be relied upon unless released through official channels.

Also Read: More than 2,800 IAS, IPS And IFS Posts Vacant Nationwide, Government Data Reveals

First published on: Feb 14, 2026 4:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: IBPS RRB Office Assistant score cardIBPS RRB XIV recruitmentIBPS RRB XIV Score Card 2026

RELATED News

ATLAS ISDI Brings Design-Led AI Discourse to Campus at AI Impact Pre-Summit

More than 2,800 IAS, IPS And IFS Posts Vacant Nationwide, Government Data Reveals

Punjab School Education Board Introduces Online Evaluation System for 2026 Board Exams

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Last Date to Apply For 28,636 Posts

Are Schools Shut On Mahashivratri? Check State-Wise Holiday Updates Here

LATEST NEWS

Bangladesh’s ‘Dark Prince’ Tarique Rahman Stresses Law And Order In His First Address After BNP’s Landslide Win, Outlines Recovery Plan

‘I Long To Hold You Close…’: Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Gifts Jacqueline Fernandez a Helicopter, Writes ‘You Belong to Me Alone’ in Dramatic Valentine’s Letter

IBPS Office Assistant Exam Admit Card Out, on the Official Website, Direct Link Here

Valentine’s Day Turns Deadly In Noida: Young Couple Found Shot Dead Inside Parked Car In Sector 39, Murder-Suicide Angle Under Probe

Fan Performs Maha Shivratri Puja To Rajinikanth Using His ‘Lord Shiva’ Look From Uzhaippali, Viral Video Sparks Massive Debate Online

MCU Fans, Attention! Director Reveals Who Has A ‘Central’ Role In Avengers: Doomsday- But What About Ghost Rider?

Mumbai Metro Pillar Collapses In Mulund, Concrete Slab Falls On Vehicles, 1 Dead And 3 People Feared Injured – Watch

Nothing Inaugurates First-Ever Retail Store In Bengaluru: Check Details, Location, What’s Inside And Expansion Plans Across India

Startup India Fund 2.0 Launched: Government Pledges Rs 10,000 Crore For Early-Stage Founders; Here’s What You Need To Know

US Readying Strikes On Iran? Pentagon Prepares For Weeks-Long Military Operations, White House Says ‘All Options’ Remain On Table

IBPS Office Assistant Exam Admit Card Out, on the Official Website, Direct Link Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IBPS Office Assistant Exam Admit Card Out, on the Official Website, Direct Link Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IBPS Office Assistant Exam Admit Card Out, on the Official Website, Direct Link Here
IBPS Office Assistant Exam Admit Card Out, on the Official Website, Direct Link Here
IBPS Office Assistant Exam Admit Card Out, on the Official Website, Direct Link Here
IBPS Office Assistant Exam Admit Card Out, on the Official Website, Direct Link Here

QUICK LINKS