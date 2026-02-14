IBPS Office Assistant Exam Admit Card Out, on the Official Website, Direct Link Here

The IBPS RRB XIV Score Card 2026 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the Regional Rural Banks (RRB) examinations can now check their score cards for Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Officer Scale I, II, and III posts by logging in with their registration credentials.

The release comes ahead of the interview stage, which is scheduled to be conducted during January and February 2026.

What does the IBPS RRB XIV Score Card 2026 include

The score card displays section-wise and overall marks obtained by candidates in the respective examinations. It serves as an important document for candidates shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process.

Candidates can access their score card by entering their Enrollment Number or Registration Number and Date of Birth on the official IBPS portal.

When were applications submitted for IBPS RRB XIV recruitment

The application process for IBPS RRB XIV Recruitment 2025 began on September 1, 2025, and concluded on September 28, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 13,294 posts across various Regional Rural Banks.

These include vacancies for Office Assistant (Multipurpose), Officer Scale I (Assistant Manager), Officer Scale II (Specialist and General Banking Officers), and Officer Scale III (Senior Manager).

Which candidates will appear for interviews in 2026

Candidates who qualified in the mains examination and have been shortlisted based on merit will be called for interviews. The interview call letters for Officer Scale I, II, and III posts are available online.

The interview round is the final stage of selection for officer posts, while Office Assistant recruitment concludes after the mains examination.

How can candidates download the interview letter and score card

To download the IBPS RRB XIV Score Card 2026 or interview letter, candidates should:

Visit the official IBPS website

Click on the CRP RRB section

Select the relevant scorecard or interview call letter link

Enter login credentials

Download and save the document for future reference

Candidates are advised to keep a printed copy for the interview and document verification purposes.

What is the selection process for IBPS RRB XIV recruitment

The recruitment process includes:

Preliminary examination (for all posts)

Mains examination (for Officer Scale I and Office Assistant)

Interview (for Officer Scale I, II, and III only)

Document verification and medical examination

Final provisional allotment is expected to be announced in February or March 2026.

What should candidates do next

IBPS has advised candidates to regularly check the official website for updates related to interviews and provisional allotment. No information should be relied upon unless released through official channels.

