Home > Education > CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2026: Final-Day Preparation Tips For Students

CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2026: Final-Day Preparation Tips For Students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the Board Exams 2026 for Class 12 students from February 17.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: February 16, 2026 17:05:38 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the CBSE Board Exams 2026 for Class 12 students from February 17. The board has already released the CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 PDF, along with detailed exam-day instructions that candidates must follow throughout the examination period.

These annual theory examinations will be conducted in offline (pen-and-paper) mode across exam centres in India.

CBSE Board Exams 2026: What Are the Exam Dates

As per the official schedule, the CBSE Class 10 board exams will be held from February 17 to March 11, 2026. Meanwhile, the CBSE Class 12 board exams will continue from February 17 to April 10, 2026.

Around 46 lakh students are expected to appear for the CBSE board examinations this year, making it one of the largest school-level examinations conducted in the country.

CBSE Board Exams 2026: What Are the Exam Timings

All CBSE Board Exams 2026 for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be conducted in a single shift. The examination timing is 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM for all subjects.

Students will be given 15 minutes of additional reading time before the start of the examination to go through the question paper carefully. Candidates are advised to use this time wisely and read all instructions mentioned on the question paper.

CBSE Board Exams 2026: What Guidelines Must Students Follow

CBSE has issued strict exam-day guidelines to ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations. Students appearing for the CBSE Board Exams 2026 must carry their CBSE admit card along with a school identity card to the examination centre.

Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the exam, preferably by 9:45 AM, to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

CBSE Board Exams 2026: What Items Are Prohibited

Students must ensure that they do not carry any electronic devices, including mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, or other gadgets, inside the examination hall. Wearing the school uniform and following the prescribed CBSE dress code is mandatory.

The board has warned that strict action will be taken against students involved in unfair means or malpractice during the examination.

CBSE Board Exams 2026: What Should Students Keep in Mind

With exams beginning tomorrow, students are advised to revise calmly, get adequate rest, and follow all instructions issued by the board. Adhering to guidelines will help ensure a smooth and stress-free examination experience during the CBSE Board Exams 2026.

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 4:55 PM IST
QUICK LINKS