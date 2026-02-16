LIVE TV
UP Scholarship 2025–26: Know the Last Date For Submitting Updated Form And Key Details Here

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued an important update for students applying under UP Scholarship 2025–26.

UP Scholarship
UP Scholarship

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 16, 2026 14:55:40 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued an important update for students applying under UP Scholarship 2025–26. The scholarship process has now reached the stage where students must submit their corrected and updated application forms to their respective colleges or universities. This step is mandatory for both pre-matric and post-matric scholarship schemes.

Students who fail to complete this process within the stipulated timeline may face delays or rejection of their scholarship applications.

UP Scholarship 2025–26: What Happens After Form Submission

After February 18, the next verification phase will begin. From February 19 to February 27, the National Informatics Centre (NIC) will re-examine the corrected data.

During this stage, the system will compare the changes made by students with the verification carried out by educational institutions.

If discrepancies are found, the application may be flagged again for clarification or correction.

UP Scholarship 2025–26: When Will Verification Be Completed

The District Scholarship Committee is expected to complete final verification and data locking by March 10. Once the data is locked, no further edits or corrections will be permitted. Only applications that successfully clear all verification stages will be considered for scholarship disbursement.

UP Scholarship 2025–26: When Will the Scholarship Amount Be Paid

According to the tentative schedule, the scholarship amount under UP Scholarship 2025–26 will be transferred through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Payments are expected to be credited to eligible students’ bank accounts by March 18, subject to completion of all verification stages.

What Is the Deadline to Submit Updated Forms

As per the official schedule, the last date to submit the updated scholarship form at the institution level is February 18. The application process initially began on January 14, while the online registration window closed on January 21.

Students were later allowed to make corrections in their application forms until February 13. Following the correction window, candidates must submit a hard copy of the corrected form to their college or university for offline verification.

What Documents Must Students Submit

Students must ensure that they submit the corrected application form along with an Aadhaar card, a bank passbook copy, a previous class mark sheet, an income certificate, a caste certificate (if applicable), and a passport-size photograph. It is also essential that the bank account is Aadhaar-linked and that all personal details are accurate.

Students are advised not to wait until the last day and to complete all formalities in advance to avoid last-minute issues.

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 2:55 PM IST
QUICK LINKS