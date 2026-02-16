NABARD Development Assistant Admit Card 2026 Out for Prelims, Direct Link Here

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released the NABARD DA Admit Card 2026 for the Development Assistant (DA) and Development Assistant (Hindi) Preliminary Examination.

Candidates who have registered for the recruitment process can now download their hall tickets from the official website, nabard.org.

The admit card is mandatory for entry to the examination centre and contains key details related to the test.

NABARD DA Admit Card 2026: When Were Exams Scheduled

The NABARD Development Assistant Recruitment 2026 notification was issued on January 15, 2026. The online application process was conducted from January 17 to February 3, 2026.

As per the official schedule, the Preliminary Examination will be held on February 21, 2026, while the Main Examination is scheduled for April 12, 2026.

How Can Candidates Download the NABARD DA Admit Card 2026

To download the NABARD DA Admit Card 2026, candidates must log in using their registration number, password, or date of birth. A printed copy of the admit card, along with a valid photo identity proof, must be carried to the examination centre.

Candidates without the admit card will not be permitted to appear for the examination. It is advised to download the hall ticket well in advance to avoid last-minute technical issues.

NABARD DA Admit Card 2026: What Details Are Mentioned

The admit card includes essential information such as the exam date, exam shift, reporting time, exam centre address, and important instructions for candidates. Applicants are advised to carefully verify all details and report discrepancies, if any, to NABARD authorities at the earliest.

NABARD DA Admit Card 2026: What Are the Eligibility Details

A total of 162 vacancies have been notified, including 159 posts for Development Assistant and 3 posts for Development Assistant (Hindi).

Candidates applying for the Development Assistant role must be graduates in any discipline, while those applying for the Hindi post must have studied Hindi and English at the graduation level.

The age limit is 21 to 35 years as on January 1, 2026.

NABARD DA Admit Card 2026: What Is the Selection Process

The selection process includes Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, Document Verification, and Medical Examination. The prelims exam will be conducted for 100 marks over 60 minutes, covering English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning.

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the admit card safe and focus on last-minute preparation ahead of the examination.

