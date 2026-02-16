NABARD Development Assistant Admit Card 2026 Out for Prelims, Direct Link Here

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aassam jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Bhiwadi chemical factory tragedy Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Aassam jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Bhiwadi chemical factory tragedy Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Aassam jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Bhiwadi chemical factory tragedy Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Aassam jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Bhiwadi chemical factory tragedy Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aassam jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Bhiwadi chemical factory tragedy Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Aassam jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Bhiwadi chemical factory tragedy Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Aassam jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Bhiwadi chemical factory tragedy Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un Aassam jawaharlal-nehru-stadium Babar Azam trolled Bhiwadi chemical factory tragedy Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un
LIVE TV
Home > Education > NABARD Development Assistant Admit Card 2026 Out for Prelims, Direct Link Here

NABARD Development Assistant Admit Card 2026 Out for Prelims, Direct Link Here

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released the NABARD DA Admit Card 2026.

NABARD Development Assistant Admit Card 2026
NABARD Development Assistant Admit Card 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 16, 2026 13:30:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

NABARD Development Assistant Admit Card 2026 Out for Prelims, Direct Link Here

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released the NABARD DA Admit Card 2026 for the Development Assistant (DA) and Development Assistant (Hindi) Preliminary Examination.

Candidates who have registered for the recruitment process can now download their hall tickets from the official website, nabard.org.

The admit card is mandatory for entry to the examination centre and contains key details related to the test.

You Might Be Interested In

NABARD DA Admit Card 2026: When Were Exams Scheduled

The NABARD Development Assistant Recruitment 2026 notification was issued on January 15, 2026. The online application process was conducted from January 17 to February 3, 2026.

As per the official schedule, the Preliminary Examination will be held on February 21, 2026, while the Main Examination is scheduled for April 12, 2026.

How Can Candidates Download the NABARD DA Admit Card 2026

To download the NABARD DA Admit Card 2026, candidates must log in using their registration number, password, or date of birth. A printed copy of the admit card, along with a valid photo identity proof, must be carried to the examination centre.

Candidates without the admit card will not be permitted to appear for the examination. It is advised to download the hall ticket well in advance to avoid last-minute technical issues.

NABARD DA Admit Card 2026: What Details Are Mentioned

The admit card includes essential information such as the exam date, exam shift, reporting time, exam centre address, and important instructions for candidates. Applicants are advised to carefully verify all details and report discrepancies, if any, to NABARD authorities at the earliest.

NABARD DA Admit Card 2026: What Are the Eligibility Details

A total of 162 vacancies have been notified, including 159 posts for Development Assistant and 3 posts for Development Assistant (Hindi).

Candidates applying for the Development Assistant role must be graduates in any discipline, while those applying for the Hindi post must have studied Hindi and English at the graduation level.

The age limit is 21 to 35 years as on January 1, 2026.

NABARD DA Admit Card 2026: What Is the Selection Process

The selection process includes Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, Document Verification, and Medical Examination. The prelims exam will be conducted for 100 marks over 60 minutes, covering English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning.

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the admit card safe and focus on last-minute preparation ahead of the examination.

Also Read: RBI Assistant 2026 Notification Released: Eligibility, Dates, Application Process

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 1:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: NABARDNABARD DA Admit Card 2026NABARD DA NotificationNABARD Development Assistant Admit Card 2026NABARD Development Assistant Recruitment

RELATED News

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result: Final Answer Keys Out, Download PDF Link Here

AICTE GATE Scholarship 2026: Check Eligibility, Application Process And Stipend Details Before You Miss Out!

RRB JE Exam 2026: City Intimation Slip Released, Check How to Download Here

Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026: Last Date To Apply for 350 Posts

JPSC Releases Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment 2026 for 349 Posts, Online Applications Open, Eligibility, How To Apply

LATEST NEWS

Rajpal Yadav Bail Hearing: Delhi HC Gives 3 PM Deadline To Submit Rs 1.5 Crore DD As Sonu Sood, Others Lend Support

Who is Bhupen Borah? Why Former Assam Congress Chief Resigned Ahead Of Crucial Assembly Elections

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Usman Tariq’s Fiery Send-Off to Suryakumar Yadav Goes Viral

Kanye West To Perform In India, First Concert Details Out – Check Date, Venue And How To Book Tickets

AI Impact Summit 2026: NPCI Unveils ‘UPI One World’, Bringing Seamless Payments to Global Delegates

iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaks Revealed: A20 Pro Chip, 5100mAh Battery, And Major Upgrades, Check Launch Date, Specs, And Features

NABARD Development Assistant Admit Card 2026 Out for Prelims, Direct Link Here

Greater Noida Horror: 3-Year-Old Toddler Drowns In Open Pit In Greater Noida Days After Yuvraj Mehta Accident

Does Angel Nujhat ‘12-Minute’ Viral MMS Link Really Exist? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

UK Ministers Travel To India For Ambitious AI Impact Summit

NABARD Development Assistant Admit Card 2026 Out for Prelims, Direct Link Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NABARD Development Assistant Admit Card 2026 Out for Prelims, Direct Link Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

NABARD Development Assistant Admit Card 2026 Out for Prelims, Direct Link Here
NABARD Development Assistant Admit Card 2026 Out for Prelims, Direct Link Here
NABARD Development Assistant Admit Card 2026 Out for Prelims, Direct Link Here
NABARD Development Assistant Admit Card 2026 Out for Prelims, Direct Link Here

QUICK LINKS