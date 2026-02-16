RBI Assistant 2026 Notification Released: Eligibility, Dates, Application Process

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued an official notification for RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026, announcing 650 vacancies across offices in India.

The recruitment will be conducted through a nationwide competitive examination, and applications will be accepted online only through the official RBI website.

Applications submitted through any other mode will not be considered. The recruitment is for the post of Assistant Panel Year 2025.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026: What Are the Important Dates

According to the notification, the application window opens on February 16, 2026, and will close on March 8, 2026. The examination fee must also be paid within the same period.

The Preliminary Examination is scheduled to be held tentatively on April 11, 2026, while the Main Examination is expected to take place on June 7, 2026. RBI has stated that exam dates may be revised if required.

How Many Vacancies Are Available

A total of 650 Assistant posts have been announced across multiple RBI offices, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, and Thiruvananthapuram. The number of vacancies may be increased or reduced depending on administrative requirements.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026: Who Is Eligible to Apply

Applicants must meet nationality requirements, including being an Indian citizen, a subject of Nepal or Bhutan, a Tibetan refugee who arrived in India before January 1, 1962, or a person of Indian origin with a valid eligibility certification.

The age limit, as of February 1, 2026, is 20 to 28 years, with category-wise relaxations applicable. Educational qualification includes a Bachelor’s degree with at least 50 percent marks, basic computer knowledge, and proficiency in the local language of the applied state.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026: What Is the Selection Process

The selection process will be conducted in three stages: Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, and a Language Proficiency Test (LPT). Candidates who fail to qualify for the LPT will be disqualified.

Both exams will include negative marking for incorrect answers.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026: How Can Candidates Apply

Candidates must apply through www.rbi.org.in, complete registration, upload documents, pay the application fee online, and submit the form after verifying details. No changes will be allowed after the final submission.

Applicants are advised to regularly check the RBI website for updates related to admit cards and further stages of the recruitment process.

