RBI Assistant 2026 Notification Released: Eligibility, Dates, Application Process

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Babar Azam trolled Bhiwadi chemical factory tragedy Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un openai Babar Azam trolled Bhiwadi chemical factory tragedy Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un openai Babar Azam trolled Bhiwadi chemical factory tragedy Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un openai Babar Azam trolled Bhiwadi chemical factory tragedy Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un openai
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Babar Azam trolled Bhiwadi chemical factory tragedy Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un openai Babar Azam trolled Bhiwadi chemical factory tragedy Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un openai Babar Azam trolled Bhiwadi chemical factory tragedy Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un openai Babar Azam trolled Bhiwadi chemical factory tragedy Babar Azam Underperformance T20WC China news Azamgarh female dancer assault Aalin Sherin Abraham 22k gold rate today AI Impact Summit 2026 accident February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un openai
LIVE TV
Home > Education > RBI Assistant 2026 Notification Released: Eligibility, Dates, Application Process

RBI Assistant 2026 Notification Released: Eligibility, Dates, Application Process

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued an official notification for RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026, announcing 650 vacancies across offices in India.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026
RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 16, 2026 12:39:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

RBI Assistant 2026 Notification Released: Eligibility, Dates, Application Process

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued an official notification for RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026, announcing 650 vacancies across offices in India.

The recruitment will be conducted through a nationwide competitive examination, and applications will be accepted online only through the official RBI website.

Applications submitted through any other mode will not be considered. The recruitment is for the post of Assistant Panel Year 2025. 

You Might Be Interested In

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026: What Are the Important Dates

According to the notification, the application window opens on February 16, 2026, and will close on March 8, 2026. The examination fee must also be paid within the same period.

The Preliminary Examination is scheduled to be held tentatively on April 11, 2026, while the Main Examination is expected to take place on June 7, 2026. RBI has stated that exam dates may be revised if required.

How Many Vacancies Are Available

A total of 650 Assistant posts have been announced across multiple RBI offices, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, and Thiruvananthapuram. The number of vacancies may be increased or reduced depending on administrative requirements.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026: Who Is Eligible to Apply

Applicants must meet nationality requirements, including being an Indian citizen, a subject of Nepal or Bhutan, a Tibetan refugee who arrived in India before January 1, 1962, or a person of Indian origin with a valid eligibility certification.

The age limit, as of February 1, 2026, is 20 to 28 years, with category-wise relaxations applicable. Educational qualification includes a Bachelor’s degree with at least 50 percent marks, basic computer knowledge, and proficiency in the local language of the applied state.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026: What Is the Selection Process

The selection process will be conducted in three stages: Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, and a Language Proficiency Test (LPT). Candidates who fail to qualify for the LPT will be disqualified.

Both exams will include negative marking for incorrect answers.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2026: How Can Candidates Apply

Candidates must apply through www.rbi.org.in, complete registration, upload documents, pay the application fee online, and submit the form after verifying details. No changes will be allowed after the final submission.

Applicants are advised to regularly check the RBI website for updates related to admit cards and further stages of the recruitment process.

Also Read: JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result: Final Answer Keys Out, Download PDF Link Here

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 12:39 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: RBI Assistant 2026RBI Assistant 2026 NotificationRBI Assistant RecruitmentRBI Assistant Recruitment 2026Reserve Bank of India

RELATED News

AICTE GATE Scholarship 2026: Check Eligibility, Application Process And Stipend Details Before You Miss Out!

RRB JE Exam 2026: City Intimation Slip Released, Check How to Download Here

Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2026: Last Date To Apply for 350 Posts

JPSC Releases Polytechnic Lecturer Recruitment 2026 for 349 Posts, Online Applications Open, Eligibility, How To Apply

IBPS Office Assistant Exam Admit Card Out, on the Official Website, Direct Link Here

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Miesha Iyer? Mystery Woman Sparks Internet Buzz Amid Jay And Mahi Vij’s Shocking Divorce

T20 World Cup 2026: Can Pakistan Still Qualify For Super 8 After 61-Run Loss to India? Qualification Scenario Explained

Nissan Gravite 7-Seater Launch: From Premium 3-Row Comfort To LED DRLs And Premium Cabin, Check Price, Features & Specs

SoverignFX Emphasizes Risk Framework as Retail Trading Standards Rise

IND vs PAK: ‘Aahista Aahista Nahi, Jaldi Match Khatam’ — Indian Fans Mock Babar Azam During T20 World Cup Clash In Colombo, Video Goes Viral

Will BSE, Angel One, Groww Survive the Derivative Crunch? Capital Markets Under Pressure As RBI Tightens New Lending Norms

Bhiwadi Chemical Factory Fire: Seven Workers Burned Alive In Massive Blaze In Rajasthan – What We Know So Far

AI Impact Summit 2026: Attending Event At Bharat Mandapam? Check Traffic Advisory, Entry Gates, Parking Rules, Agenda, Sessions And All

Who Is Maya Hawke’s Husband? Stranger Things Star Secretly Marries Christian Lee Hutson On Valentine’s Day – Their Net Worth Will Shock You

“Kaise Chalegi Team”: Shoaib Akhtar Bashes PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi After Pakistan’s Defeat Against India – T20 World Cup 2026

RBI Assistant 2026 Notification Released: Eligibility, Dates, Application Process

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RBI Assistant 2026 Notification Released: Eligibility, Dates, Application Process

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RBI Assistant 2026 Notification Released: Eligibility, Dates, Application Process
RBI Assistant 2026 Notification Released: Eligibility, Dates, Application Process
RBI Assistant 2026 Notification Released: Eligibility, Dates, Application Process
RBI Assistant 2026 Notification Released: Eligibility, Dates, Application Process

QUICK LINKS