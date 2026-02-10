CBSE Announces On-Screen Evaluation For Class 12 Board Exams from 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that it will roll out On-Screen Marking (OSM) for the evaluation of Class 12 answer books starting with the 2026 board examinations. The move is aimed at improving the speed, accuracy, and transparency of the evaluation process.

The decision was communicated to all CBSE-affiliated schools through an official notice, giving institutions ample time to prepare for the transition to digital evaluation.

Will Class 10 answer books also be evaluated digitally?

CBSE has clarified that Class 10 answer books will continue to be evaluated in physical mode in 2026, as done in previous years. The on-screen marking system will be implemented only for Class 12 examinations at this stage.

Why is CBSE shifting to on-screen marking?

According to the Board, the introduction of OSM is part of its broader effort to modernise examination systems. Digital evaluation is expected to reduce totalling errors, minimise manual intervention, and speed up the declaration of results.

CBSE also believes the system will eliminate the need for post-result verification of marks, as calculations and coordination will be automated through the platform.

How will on-screen marking benefit teachers and schools?

One of the key advantages of OSM is that teachers will be able to evaluate answer scripts from their own schools, allowing them to continue their regular academic responsibilities without disruption.

The system is also expected to encourage greater participation of teachers, including those from CBSE-affiliated schools outside India.

Additionally, the Board noted that digital evaluation will help cut down transportation time and costs, reduce manpower requirements, and support environment-friendly practices by limiting paper handling.

What infrastructure will schools need to put in place?

To ensure smooth implementation, CBSE has directed schools to be fully equipped with the required digital infrastructure. This includes computer laboratories with public static IPs, desktops or laptops running Windows operating systems, sufficient RAM and storage, updated web browsers, Adobe Reader, stable internet connectivity with a minimum speed of 2 Mbps, and uninterrupted power supply.

How will CBSE prepare teachers for the new system?

CBSE will allow teachers with OASIS IDs to log in and familiarise themselves with the on-screen marking platform. The Board also plans to conduct multiple dry runs, organise training sessions, release instructional videos, and set up a dedicated call centre to resolve technical issues.

When will detailed instructions be issued?

CBSE has stated that activity-wise guidelines and timelines will be shared separately to ensure timely preparation by schools and evaluators. The Board said the early announcement is intended to help stakeholders adapt smoothly before the 2026 examinations.

