RRB NTPC UG Typing Test Admit Card 2026 Out At rrbcdg.gov.in: Check Download Link And Exam Details

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the RRB NTPC Undergraduate Typing Skill Test (CBTST) admit card 2026. Candidates who have successfully cleared the CBT 2 stage can now download their hall tickets from the official websites of their respective RRB regions.

The typing test is a crucial stage of the selection process for 10+2 level posts, including Junior Clerk cum Typist and Accounts Clerk cum Typist. As per the official schedule, the RRB NTPC UG Typing Test 2026 is expected to be held on February 13, 2026.

How to log in for RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2026

Candidates shortlisted for the CBTST can access their e-call letter by logging in to the regional RRB portal using their registration number and password.

The typing test will be conducted in English or Hindi, based on the option selected by the candidate during the application process.

Those who have opted for Hindi typing must be familiar with Krutidev or Mangal fonts, as specified by the RRB. The direct link to download the RRB NTPC UG Typing Test Admit Card 2026 is available on the official RRB websites.

What are the Key details for the RRB NTPC 2026

The admit card contains important information such as exam date, reporting time, exam centre, and typing language. Candidates are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the hall ticket before the exam.

How to download RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2026

Candidates can download the admit card by following these steps:

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in or the respective regional RRB portal

Click on the link for the e-call letter for CBTST under CEN 06/2024

Enter your registration number and password

Submit the details to view the admit card

Download and take a printout for use on the exam day

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre.

Also Read: NIFT 2026 Answer Key Release: When and How to Check Responses, And Raise Objections