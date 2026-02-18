LIVE TV
Home > Education > BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims Exam Date Released: Check Official Schedule and Key Details

BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims Exam Date Released: Check Official Schedule and Key Details

The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the Preliminary Examination date for the 72nd Combined Competitive Exam.

BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims Exam Date
BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims Exam Date

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 18, 2026 13:54:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BPSC 72nd CCE Prelims Exam Date Released: Check Official Schedule and Key Details

The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the Preliminary Examination date for the 72nd Combined Competitive Examination (CCE 2026), which will be conducted on July 26, 2026. The updated exam calendar has been released on the commission’s official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the official notification for the 72nd CCE is expected to be issued in May 2026, following which the online application process will begin. The prelims exam will serve as a screening test for candidates aspiring to join Bihar’s state civil services.

What posts are filled through the BPSC CCE

The BPSC conducts the Combined Competitive Examination annually to recruit candidates for various administrative positions in the Bihar government.

These include posts such as Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), District Social Officer, and other allied services under different state departments.

The examination is considered one of the key recruitment routes for administrative careers in Bihar.

What is the selection process for BPSC CCE 2026

The BPSC CCE selection process consists of three stages: Preliminary Examination, Mains Examination, and Interview. Candidates who qualify for the prelims are eligible to appear for the Mains exam, which includes descriptive papers. Those clearing the Mains are then called for the interview round.

The preliminary examination is qualifying in nature and is designed to shortlist candidates for the subsequent stages.

What are the eligibility criteria for BPSC 72nd CCE

To apply for the 72nd CCE, candidates must hold a graduation degree from a recognised university. The age limit is set between 20 and 37 years, with relaxation applicable for candidates belonging to reserved categories as per government rules.

The application fee for General, OBC, and EWS candidates is Rs 600, while SC, ST, and other eligible categories are required to pay Rs 150.

How will the BPSC Prelims exam be conducted

The BPSC CCE Preliminary Examination will be conducted once a year in online mode, with question papers available in both English and Hindi. The exam duration will be two hours and will consist of objective-type questions.

The confirmed exam date provides candidates with over five months to prepare for the screening test.

What other updates has BPSC announced

Apart from the 72nd CCE schedule, the commission has also updated its exam calendar to include the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-4).

A tentative exam date has been announced, and further details are expected to be released through official notifications on the BPSC website and social media platforms.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates related to notifications, application dates, and examination guidelines.

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 1:54 PM IST
