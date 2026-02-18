LIVE TV
UP Board Exams 2026: Class 10, 12 Students Appear for Hindi Paper on February 18, Check Reporting Time, Rules, And Key Guidelines Students Must Follow

The Uttar Pradesh Board examinations for 2026 commenced on February 18, with the Hindi paper for both Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) students.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 18, 2026 12:55:28 IST

UP Board Exams 2026: Class 10, 12 Students Appear for Hindi Paper on February 18, Check Reporting Time, Rules, And Key Guidelines Students Must Follow

The Uttar Pradesh Board examinations for 2026 commenced on February 18, with the Hindi paper for both Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) students.

According to the schedule, the Class 10 Hindi paper is being held in the first shift from 8.30 am to 11.45 am, while the Class 12 General Hindi paper is scheduled in the second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. The board examinations will continue till March 12.

A total of over 53 lakh candidates have registered for the UP Board exams this year, making it one of the largest school-level examinations in the country.

How many students are appearing for the UP Board Exam 2026

As per official data, 53,37,778 students have registered for the UP Board examinations. This includes 27,61,696 Class 10 students and 25,76,082 Class 12 students.

The exams are being conducted at 8,033 centres, of which 596 are government schools, 3,453 are government-aided institutions, and 3,984 are self-financed secondary schools.

What are the exam timings and reporting rules

Candidates have been instructed to reach their respective examination centres at least 60 minutes before the start of the paper. Entry to the examination hall is permitted only after verification of the admit card and photo ID.

Students must carry a hard copy of the UP Board Admit Card 2026 bearing the school principal’s signature, along with a valid original photo ID such as an Aadhaar card or school ID.

What guidelines has UPMSP issued for students

The board has laid down strict instructions to ensure discipline and fairness during the examinations. Only essential stationery items, such as blue or black ballpoint pens, pencils, erasers, and a transparent geometry box, are allowed in the exam hall.

Electronic gadgets, including mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, earphones, or any Bluetooth-enabled devices, are strictly prohibited.

Students are also barred from carrying printed or handwritten study material, loose papers, or eatables. Exchanging stationery during the examination is not allowed.

Candidates must correctly mention their roll number and answer booklet code on every page of the answer sheet.

What measures are in place to prevent malpractices

To ensure smooth and transparent conduct of the exams, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has activated a state-level control room in Lucknow, along with control centres at Prayagraj headquarters and regional offices in Varanasi, Meerut, Bareilly, and Gorakhpur.

All examination rooms are equipped with CCTV cameras with voice recorders and live webcasting facilities. In addition, 69 divisional and 440 district mobile squads have been deployed. The board has identified 222 centres as highly sensitive and 683 as sensitive across 18 districts.

Any candidate found using unfair means or violating examination rules will face cancellation of results and disqualification, the board has warned.

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 12:55 PM IST
QUICK LINKS