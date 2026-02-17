LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Haldiram bangladesh Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation AI startup Apple Event Epstein files accident emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Haldiram bangladesh Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation AI startup Apple Event Epstein files accident emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Haldiram bangladesh Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation AI startup Apple Event Epstein files accident emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Haldiram bangladesh Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation AI startup Apple Event Epstein files accident
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Haldiram bangladesh Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation AI startup Apple Event Epstein files accident emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Haldiram bangladesh Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation AI startup Apple Event Epstein files accident emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Haldiram bangladesh Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation AI startup Apple Event Epstein files accident emmanuel macron Imran Khan Pratyusha Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Haldiram bangladesh Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation AI startup Apple Event Epstein files accident
LIVE TV
Home > Education > ICSE 10th Exams 2026 Begin with English Language Paper; Over 2.5 Lakh Candidates To Appear

ICSE 10th Exams 2026 Begin with English Language Paper; Over 2.5 Lakh Candidates To Appear

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has begun the ICSE Class 10 board examinations for 2026 on February 17.

ICSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026
ICSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 17, 2026 15:54:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

ICSE 10th Exams 2026 Begin with English Language Paper; Over 2.5 Lakh Candidates To Appear

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) commenced the ICSE Class 10 board examinations for 2026 on February 17.

More than 2.5 lakh students appeared for the exams at designated centres across the country, marking the beginning of the ICSE examination season this year.

The first paper conducted was English Language (Paper 1), which was held from 11 am to 1 pm.

You Might Be Interested In

What were the exam timings for the ICSE English Language paper

The ICSE Class 10 English Language examination was conducted in a two-hour duration. Students were required to be seated well before the start time to complete attendance and verification formalities. The board had clearly instructed candidates to reach the examination centre at least 40 to 45 minutes before the exam.

What are the ICSE admit card and entry rules

CISCE has made it mandatory for students to carry a valid hard copy of the admit card issued by the board. Candidates who had not collected their admit cards were asked to immediately contact their respective schools. Entry into the examination hall was not permitted without the admit card.

Students were also advised to verify all personal and exam-related details printed on the admit card before entering the exam hall.

What are the ICSE exam 2026 important instructions

Candidates were advised to carry only permitted items such as the admit card, essential stationery, and a transparent water bottle. Electronic devices, written notes, or any unauthorised materials were strictly prohibited and could lead to disciplinary action.

As per board guidelines, students were required to appear for the examination strictly in their school uniform along with their school identity card. Wearing casual or informal clothing was not permitted under any circumstances, the board reiterated.

CISCE also enforced a strict no-late-entry policy. Students arriving even a few minutes after the scheduled start time were not allowed to enter the examination hall. Additionally, candidates were not permitted to leave the exam hall before the conclusion of the paper.

How was the ICSE Class 10 English Language paper feedback

According to the feedback from students, the ICSE Class 10 English Language paper was rated easy to moderate in terms of difficulty. 

Most students found the paper balanced and manageable within the given time frame, with questions largely based on the prescribed syllabus.

Overall, the smooth conduct of the first exam set a steady tone for the remaining ICSE Class 10 board examinations scheduled over the coming weeks.

Also Read: CBSE 10th Board Exams 2026 Live: Maths Paper Review, Student Reactions, Exam Timings And Important Guidelines.

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 3:54 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ICSE admit cardICSE board examsICSE Class 10 board examsICSE English Language paperICSE exam 2026

RELATED News

CBSE 12th Board Exams 2026 Live: Paper Review, Date Sheet And Exam Day Guidelines

CBSE 10th Board Exams 2026 Live: Maths Paper Review, Student Reactions, Exam Timings And Important Guidelines

AKTU One View Result 2026 Declared At aktu.ac.in; Direct Link And Steps To Download Scorecard

Bihar Board Class 10 Exams 2026 Begin, Over 15 Lakh Students Appear For Matric Papers

IIM Indore, TimesPro announce 17th batch of Certificate Programme in Project Management

LATEST NEWS

Emmanuel Macron Takes Morning Jog At Mumbai’s Marine Drive, Video Sparks Social Media Buzz | WATCH

ICSE 10th Exams 2026 Begin with English Language Paper; Over 2.5 Lakh Candidates To Appear

Woman Doctor Pulls Off 30-Minute CPR, Revives Nearly Gone Female Patient In Heart-Stopping Case | Watch

Mass Cheating Reported in Maharashtra’s Beed During Class 12 Exam; 5 Teachers Suspended

Imran Khan Health Update: Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Wasim Akram Voice Concern Over Former Pakistan Captain’s Condition in Jail

Champions League 2026: Jose Mourinho Plays Down ‘Miracle’ Talk Ahead Of Benfica’s Clash Against Real Madrid, Warns About ‘Wounded King’

Where is Mohsin Naqvi After Pakistan’s Humiliating Loss vs India in Colombo?

Who Was Pratyusha? After 23 Years, SC Rules Out Murder Of Telugu Actress That Left Tollywood In Shock, Convicts Boyfriend- What Exactly Happened?

Celina Jaitly’s Brother Held In Abu Dhabi: Delhi HC Ticks Clock, Centre Must Act Fast, Gives A Deadline For Consular Access

NPCI Unveils FiMI: Next-Gen AI That Will Handle Millions Of UPI Transactions With Unmatched Precision!

ICSE 10th Exams 2026 Begin with English Language Paper; Over 2.5 Lakh Candidates To Appear

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ICSE 10th Exams 2026 Begin with English Language Paper; Over 2.5 Lakh Candidates To Appear

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ICSE 10th Exams 2026 Begin with English Language Paper; Over 2.5 Lakh Candidates To Appear
ICSE 10th Exams 2026 Begin with English Language Paper; Over 2.5 Lakh Candidates To Appear
ICSE 10th Exams 2026 Begin with English Language Paper; Over 2.5 Lakh Candidates To Appear
ICSE 10th Exams 2026 Begin with English Language Paper; Over 2.5 Lakh Candidates To Appear

QUICK LINKS