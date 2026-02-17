ICSE 10th Exams 2026 Begin with English Language Paper; Over 2.5 Lakh Candidates To Appear

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) commenced the ICSE Class 10 board examinations for 2026 on February 17.

More than 2.5 lakh students appeared for the exams at designated centres across the country, marking the beginning of the ICSE examination season this year.

The first paper conducted was English Language (Paper 1), which was held from 11 am to 1 pm.

What were the exam timings for the ICSE English Language paper

The ICSE Class 10 English Language examination was conducted in a two-hour duration. Students were required to be seated well before the start time to complete attendance and verification formalities. The board had clearly instructed candidates to reach the examination centre at least 40 to 45 minutes before the exam.

What are the ICSE admit card and entry rules

CISCE has made it mandatory for students to carry a valid hard copy of the admit card issued by the board. Candidates who had not collected their admit cards were asked to immediately contact their respective schools. Entry into the examination hall was not permitted without the admit card.

Students were also advised to verify all personal and exam-related details printed on the admit card before entering the exam hall.

What are the ICSE exam 2026 important instructions

Candidates were advised to carry only permitted items such as the admit card, essential stationery, and a transparent water bottle. Electronic devices, written notes, or any unauthorised materials were strictly prohibited and could lead to disciplinary action.

As per board guidelines, students were required to appear for the examination strictly in their school uniform along with their school identity card. Wearing casual or informal clothing was not permitted under any circumstances, the board reiterated.

CISCE also enforced a strict no-late-entry policy. Students arriving even a few minutes after the scheduled start time were not allowed to enter the examination hall. Additionally, candidates were not permitted to leave the exam hall before the conclusion of the paper.

How was the ICSE Class 10 English Language paper feedback

According to the feedback from students, the ICSE Class 10 English Language paper was rated easy to moderate in terms of difficulty.

Most students found the paper balanced and manageable within the given time frame, with questions largely based on the prescribed syllabus.

Overall, the smooth conduct of the first exam set a steady tone for the remaining ICSE Class 10 board examinations scheduled over the coming weeks.

Also Read: CBSE 10th Board Exams 2026 Live: Maths Paper Review, Student Reactions, Exam Timings And Important Guidelines.