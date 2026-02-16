LIVE TV
UP Board Exam 2026: Admit Card Mandatory? Know Board Rules Before Exams

The UP Board Exam 2026 for High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) students is set to begin on February 18.

Published: February 16, 2026 15:43:05 IST

UP Board Exam 2026: Admit Card Mandatory? Know Board Rules Before Exams

The UP Board Exam 2026 for High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) students is set to begin on February 18. As per standard examination rules, students are required to carry their admit cards to the examination centre.

The admit card serves as an official identity document and contains crucial details such as roll number, exam centre, and timings.

However, this year, the board has introduced limited flexibility for students who may forget to carry the admit card on a particular exam day.

UP Board Exam 2026: Can Students Enter Without an Admit Card

For the 2025–26 academic session, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has allowed a conditional relaxation. If a student forgets to bring the admit card, they may still be allowed to appear for the exam, but the final decision will rest with the exam centre authorities.

Teachers and centre officials will assess the situation and may permit the student to sit for the examination to avoid academic loss. However, this relaxation is not automatic and depends entirely on the discretion of the centre staff.

UP Board Exam 2026: What Is the Rule for the Next Paper

If a student is allowed to take an exam without the admit card, the board has made it clear that the admit card must be produced in the very next examination. Failure to do so may result in the student being barred from appearing in subsequent papers.

Students are therefore advised not to rely on this relaxation and to ensure that they carry the admit card on all exam days.

What About Students Who Missed Practical Exams

The board has also provided relief to Intermediate students who were unable to appear for their practical examinations due to unavoidable circumstances. Such candidates will still be allowed to appear in the theory examinations.

After the completion of theory papers, the board will organise special practical examinations for these students, ensuring that their academic year is not adversely affected.

UP Board Exam 2026: How Can Students Get Their Admit Cards

Admit cards for UP Board Exam 2026 have already been released on the official website. Schools can download the admit cards and distribute them to students. Candidates who have not yet received their admit card should contact their school principal or class teacher immediately.

UP Board Exam 2026: Exam Dates, Shifts, and Student Count

The UP Board theory examinations will be conducted in two shifts:

  • Morning shift: 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM
  • Afternoon shift: 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM

This year, 5,230,297 students have registered for the exams, including 2,750,945 High School and 2,479,352 Intermediate candidates.

Students are advised to follow all guidelines carefully and report to exam centres well before time.

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 3:43 PM IST
