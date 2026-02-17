Bihar Board Class 10 Exams 2026 Begin, Over 15 Lakh Students Appear For Matric Papers

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) commenced the Class 10 secondary examinations for 2026 from February 17, with more than 15.12 lakh students appearing across the state. The matric exams will continue till February 25 and will be conducted in two shifts each day.

How many students are appearing for the Class 10 exams

According to the official press release issued by the board, a total of 15,12,687 candidates have registered for the examinations this year.

Of these, 7,85,722 are girls, while 7,26,961 are boys. To accommodate the large number of candidates, the board has set up 1,699 examination centres across Bihar.

What is the exam schedule

The BSEB Class 10 exams are being conducted in two shifts. In the first shift, 7,58,633 candidates will appear throughout the examination period, including 3,93,890 girls and 3,64,743 boys. The second shift will see 7,54,054 candidates, comprising 3,91,836 girls and 3,62,218 boys.

In Patna district alone, 70 examination centres have been established for 71,022 candidates. Of these, 35,897 students will appear in the first shift, while 35,125 will take the exam in the second shift.

What instructions have been issued

Anand Kishore, Chairman of the Bihar School Examination Board, has directed district magistrates, superintendents of police, and district education officers to ensure smooth and fair conduct of the examinations.

The board has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards malpractice, warning that strict legal action will be taken against violators.

What are the key exam day guidelines for candidates

Candidates must report to their examination centres at least one hour before the start of the exam, as the main gate will close 30 minutes before commencement.

Only authorised items such as admit cards, pens, pencils, and instrument boxes are allowed inside. Shoes and socks are generally prohibited, though footwear without thick soles may be permitted under specific weather conditions.

Each candidate has been assigned a unique ID printed on the admit card for verification purposes.

What security measures have been put in place

Two-level frisking will be conducted for all candidates, first at the main gate by magistrates and police personnel, and then inside the examination hall by invigilators.

CCTV cameras and videography arrangements have been made at all centres. A dedicated control room will function continuously from February 16 to February 25 to address issues in real time.

What facilities are available for disabled candidates

The board has made provisions for writers for disabled candidates and granted an additional 20 minutes per hour to complete the examination, ensuring inclusivity and accessibility.

