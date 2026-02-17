RRB Group D Answer Key 2026: How To Check Provisional Answer Key, Raise Objections And Key Details Candidates Should Know

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the provisional answer key for the RRB Group D recruitment examination 2026, providing candidates with an opportunity to review their responses and raise objections where necessary.

The answer key has been made available region-wise on the official RRB websites from February 17, 2026, at 5 pm, as per the board’s earlier notification.

What Is the RRB Group D Answer Key 2026

The RRB Group D answer key is a provisional document released after the completion of the Computer-Based Test (CBT). It allows candidates to compare their attempted answers with the officially recorded responses. Along with the answer key, the board has also uploaded candidate response sheets and question papers.

When Were the RRB Group D Exams Conducted

The Group D examinations were conducted in multiple phases. As per official details, the exams were held on January 7 and 8, and later from February 2 to February 9, 2026.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 32,348 vacancies across various posts under Level 1 of the 7th Pay Commission.

Where Can Candidates Check the RRB Group D Answer Key

Candidates can access the answer key through their respective region-wise RRB websites. The answer key is not available on a single central portal, and applicants must log in through the RRB zone from which they applied.

How to Download RRB Group D Answer Key 2026

To download the answer key, candidates should

Visit the official RRB website of their region

Click on the login link and sign in using Aadhaar-linked credentials

Enter the registered mobile number and OTP

Access the Group D answer key and response sheet

Download and save the documents for reference

How to Raise Objections Against RRB Group D Answer Key

Candidates who find discrepancies can challenge the provisional answer key until February 23, 2026. Objections must be submitted online along with valid supporting proof.

A fee of Rs 50 per question is applicable. The amount will be refunded if the objection is found to be valid after scrutiny.

What Happens After the Objection Window Closes

Once the objection process concludes, RRB will review all submissions and release the final answer key, based on which the Group D result 2026 will be prepared. No further challenges will be accepted after the deadline.

Candidates are advised to rely only on official RRB notifications and complete the objection process well before the closing date to avoid last-minute technical issues.

