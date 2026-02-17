HBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 10, 12 Admit Card Out, Check Date Sheet And Key Instructions

The Board of School Education, Haryana, has released the HBSE Admit Card 2026 for Class 10 and Class 12 students on February 17, 2026.

Candidates appearing for the Haryana board examinations can now access their hall tickets through the official website, bseh.org.in.

What Are the HBSE Class 10 and 12 Exam Dates and Timings

As per the schedule released by the board, Class 12 examinations will be held from February 25 to April 1, 2026, while Class 10 exams will take place from February 26 to March 20, 2026.

Both Class 10 and Class 12 examinations will be conducted in a single shift from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM. Class 10 exams will begin with Mathematics and conclude with IT, Retail, and allied subjects, while Class 12 exams will start with English and end with Retail, Automotive, and related papers.

What Important Instructions Must Students Follow

The board has made it mandatory for students to carry the original admit card to the examination center. Entry will not be allowed without it. Any discrepancy in the hall ticket must be reported immediately to the school to avoid last-minute issues.

With exams approaching, the Haryana Board has urged students to stay focused on preparation and follow all guidelines to ensure a fair and disciplined examination process.

When will HBSE Class 10 and 12 Exams be Held in 2026

As per the official schedule, the HBSE Class 12 board examinations will begin on February 25, 2026, while Class 10 exams will start a day later, on February 26, 2026.

Class 10 exams: February 26 to March 20, 2026

Class 12 exams: February 25 to April 1, 2026

All examinations will be conducted in a single shift, from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM.

How to download HBSE Admit Card 2026

Students can follow the steps below to download their hall tickets:

Visit the official website at bseh.org.in

Click on the link titled “HBSE Admit Card 2026 for Class 10, 12” on the homepage

Enter the required login credentials

Submit the details to view the admit card

Download and verify all information carefully

Take a printout for use on examination days

Students are advised to check all details mentioned on the admit card, including name, roll number, exam center, and timings, and report any discrepancies immediately to the school authorities. Carrying a printed admit card to the examination center is mandatory.

