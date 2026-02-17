JEE Main Result 2026: Rajasthan’s Arnav Gautam Emerges Topper with Perfect 100 Percentile, Know His Mantra For Success

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results, with 12 candidates securing a perfect 100 percentile.

Among the top scorers is Arnav Gautam, a student from Rajasthan, who achieved the feat in his very first attempt at the highly competitive engineering entrance examination.

How many marks did Arnav Gautam score in JEE Main 2026

Arnav Gautam scored 295 out of 300 marks in the January session of JEE Main 2026, placing him among the highest performers nationwide.

His performance has drawn attention not only for the percentile but also for the disciplined strategy he followed during the exam.

What is Arnav Gautam’s academic background

Despite both his parents coming from a humanities background, Arnav said his interest in engineering developed early in his school years.

He remained focused on science and mathematics throughout his academic journey and committed himself to preparing for competitive examinations from a young age.

Arnav is also appearing for his Class 12 board examinations, which begin today, February 17.

How did Arnav Gautam prepare for the JEE Main Exam

According to his mother, Arnav maintained a structured daily routine and relied heavily on coaching material and self-discipline. He studied at a coaching institute in Rajasthan and followed the notes provided there.

However, she noted that Arnav remained largely independent in his studies and planned his preparation schedule himself.

She added that despite a demanding academic routine, Arnav ensured he took care of his mental and physical health, often spending time playing cricket with his younger brother after returning from coaching late in the evening.

What exam strategy helped Arnav Gautam score 100 percentile

Arnav credited his success to effective time management and a clear subject-wise strategy during the examination. He attempted the Chemistry section first, followed by Physics, and reserved Mathematics for the final phase of the paper.

He said this approach allowed him to finish the exam ahead of time and revisit all sections, helping him identify and correct minor errors before submission.

What are Arnav Gautam’s future goals after JEE Main 2026

Looking ahead, Arnav Gautam aims to pursue Computer Science at IIT Bombay and is preparing for JEE Advanced 2026. Beyond JEE, he has represented India at several science Olympiads, including the Junior Science Olympiad, Astro Olympiad, and Physics Olympiad, and won a bronze medal at the Asian Physics Olympiad in 2025.

With a strong academic track record and clear goals, Arnav is now looking forward to the next phase of his engineering journey.

Also Read: CBSE 12th Board Exams 2026 Live: Paper Review, Date Sheet And Exam Day Guidelines