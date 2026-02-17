LIVE TV
Home > Education > AKTU One View Result 2026 Declared At aktu.ac.in; Direct Link And Steps To Download Scorecard

AKTU One View Result 2026 Declared At aktu.ac.in; Direct Link And Steps To Download Scorecard

The Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the One View results for the odd semester exams.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: February 17, 2026 13:21:40 IST

The Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has declared the One View results for the odd semester examinations of various undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

The AKTU Result 2026 has been released online on the official website, aktu.ac.in, and is available for students who appeared in the examinations.

Which AKTU courses results have been released in 2026

The university has announced the odd-semester results for multiple UG and PG programmes, including BTech first-, fifth-, and seventh-semester examinations.

Students enrolled in other undergraduate and postgraduate courses can also check their respective semester results through the AKTU One View portal.

The results are published in online mode only, and no physical mark sheets have been issued at this stage.

Where can students check the AKTU One View Result 2026

Candidates can access their AKTU Result 2026 through the One View Display of Student Result Data available on the university’s official website. To view and download the result PDF, students must enter their roll number in the login window.

After downloading the scorecard, candidates are advised to carefully verify details such as name, roll number, course, semester, subject-wise marks, and result status.

How to check AKTU Result 2026 online

Students can follow these steps to download their AKTU odd semester results:

  • Visit the official website at aktu.ac.in
  • Click on the ‘Results’ section on the homepage
  • Select ‘One View Display of Student Result Data.
  • Enter the roll number and click on Proceed.
  • View the result and download the PDF for future reference

What should students do if there is an error in AKTU result

If any discrepancy is found in the AKTU One View Result 2026, students should immediately contact the university’s examination authority or their respective college administration. Timely reporting of errors is essential to ensure corrections are made before the issuance of original mark sheets.

When were the AKTU odd-semester exams conducted

The odd semester examinations for the 2025–26 academic session were conducted earlier this year across affiliated institutions. The results for BTech first and fifth semesters were released on February 16, while the seventh semester results were declared on February 15.

AKTU, formerly known as Uttar Pradesh Technical University, is located in Lucknow and was established in 2000. The university is accredited by NAAC and approved by the UGC.

It currently has over 590 affiliated colleges spread across 55 districts of Uttar Pradesh, offering technical and professional education in engineering, management, pharmacy, and other disciplines.

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 12:43 PM IST
