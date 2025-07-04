Live Tv
Home > Education > CUET UG Result 2025 To Be Released Today, Here’s How One Can Check

CUET UG Result 2025 To Be Released Today, Here’s How One Can Check

The NTA will announce the CUET UG 2025 result today, July 4, on cuet.nta.nic.in for over 13.5 lakh candidates. The exam enables admission to undergraduate programmes across 250+ universities. After results, universities will release their individual merit and cutoff lists.

Last Updated: July 4, 2025 09:46:59 IST

The National Test Agency (NTA) is set to announce the CUET UG result 2025 today, July,4. The NTA announced via their official X about the decision. The candidates who appeared in the exam between  May 13 and June 4 can check their scorecards on the official NTA website, cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET UG Result 2025 To Be Announced Today

CUET UG 2025 is the central exam conducted by the NTA to offer admission in undergraduate programmes to the candidates appeared in the exam. The exam was successfully conducted between May 14 and June 4 with participation from more than 13.5 lakh students, who are now awaiting the results. 

The candidates can check and download their results from NTA’s official website after announcement using their application number and date of birth. The scores for CUET UG 2025 are valid to take admissions in Undergraduate programmes in 2025-2026 academic session only.

CUET UG Result 2025: How To Check

The candidates can follow the steps below to check their CUET UG result 2025:

1. Go to the official NTA website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on the link for CUET UG Result/Scorecard 2025 available on the home page.

3. Enter your login details (application number and DOB) and submit.

4. Check the result and download for future reference.

CUET UG Result 2025 : What We Know

NTA released the final answer key for CUET UG 2025 on July, 2. Candidates can check the answer key here: CUET UG 2025 Final Answer key . This year over 250 universities across India will offer undergraduate admission through CUET UG 2025 scores. NTA announced on July, 2 that the results will be announced on July, 4, though the time is still unconfirmed.

After CUET UG Result 2025 : Next Plan Of Action

After the announcement of the results, a merit list will be prepared by the participating universities and release their respective Cutoff list. The qualified candidates can apply for admission separately for each university, since there is no centralised process for the same. Some of these have already started the process. 

