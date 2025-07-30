Home > Education > DDU Seat Allotment Result 2025 declared for UG and PG programmes

**Short Summary:** Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University (DDU) has released the 2025 seat allotment results for most UG and PG courses. Candidates can check their allotment at ddugu.ac.in using their registration details. Admission formalities must be completed between August 2–6.

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University (DDU) has officially released the seat allotment results for the academic session 2025–26 across most undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can now access their allotment status through the university’s official portal at ddugu.ac.in.

 Courses and pending results

The results cover the majority of UG and PG programs. However, seat allotment for selected courses namely BA (Hons), B.Sc. (Maths/Bio) Hons, B.Tech, M.Sc. Agriculture, LLM and M.Ed. is yet to be released and will be announced later.

 Check your seat allotment 

  1. Visit ddugu.ac.in or dduguadmission.in.

  2. Shift to the Admissions section and click on the “Seat Allotment Result 2025” link.

  3. Log in using yourvDeen Dayal University Registration Number or Form Number along with the captcha code.

  4. View, download and print your seat allotment result for future reference.

 Next Steps

Students allotted seats must complete further formalities including fee payment, document verification, and admission confirmation, that is scheduled between August 2 to 6. Exact dates and procedures will be available on the portal and university notices.

Admission process overview

The seat allotment follows the online counselling rounds, which started on July 24, 2025. Applicants filled their course and college preferences, paid counselling fees, and locked their choices through the portal. Seat allocations are based on merit (entrance exam marks), category and reservation criteria, and availability across institutions and programs.

Applicants dissatisfied with their allotment can opt for an upgrade in later counselling rounds. If the upgrade cannot be granted due to seat availability, the previously allotted seat will hold. Candidates must pay fees and lock seats promptly to remain eligible for upgrades in subsequent rounds.

 

Detail

Information

Result release date

July 30, 2025

Portal

ddugu.ac.in / dduguadmission.in

Login details required

DDURN/Form Number + Captcha

Pending results for

BA (Hons), B.Sc. (Maths/Bio) Hons, B.Tech, M.Sc. Agriculture, LLM, M.Ed.

Admission formalities

August 2- 6 (expected)

Counselling began

July 24, 2025

