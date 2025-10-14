Diwali is a beloved festival of lights, fireworks, and family traditions in Delhi NCR, and it is also a time when school districts excused students and teachers from all or part of the school day to observe the primary celebrations.

Diwali School Holidays 2025

In October of 2025, schools in Delhi NCR will be out for a total of four (4) days to observe Diwali, a festival of lights observed by Hindus and non-Hindus, and parts of the celebration. Schools will be closed from October 20th, 2025, to October 23rd, 2025 to observe Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj.

Official Holidays:

Diwali (Deepavali) – October 20: The main holiday where families observe the festival of lights with diyas & fireworks.

Second Day of Diwali – October 21: The second day involves celebrations with sweets and feasts with family and friends.

Govardhan Puja – October 22: The holiday honoring Lord Krishna’s responsibility perceived by Hindus in nature.

Bhai Dooj – October 23: The holiday observed for gift giving/rituals that were primarily focused on brothers and sisters.

Overall, the break will give students a chance to participate in their cultural or spiritual observance of Diwali.

Pre-holiday Cultural Activities

Many Delhi NCR schools activities themed to Diwali on cultural form dance, skit and art competition before the festival. These activities create an understanding of the holiday festival and engage in the school community spirit with other friends.

Important Holiday Dates for Parents

The official holiday is from October 20 to October 23 with flexibility in private schools. Parents must verify the holiday practice with their child’s school to plan carefully.

The Break for the Festival of Lights

The benefit for student’s sake is resetting and changing their learning when their holiday is over, and they can fully engage in the remaining months of the school year. Additionally, this supports cultural engagement and respect for family time which is the key essence of Diwali festival.

Schools in Delhi NCR will have a holiday break from October 20 to October 23 for Diwali 2025. The holiday encompasses all the important festival dates which provides the students holiday time to orientate to enjoy the Festival of Lights holiday and celebrate its enjoyment. Parents are advised to malaise to school notice for any variances to the holiday observation and calendar.

Disclaimer: Holiday dates are based on official education board announcements and might vary slightly for some schools.