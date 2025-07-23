LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index
Live TV
TRENDING |
India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index India-Maldives ties Bihar Assembly Election 2025 openai trump Henley Passport Index
Home > Education > DU UG Admissions 2025: Vacant Seats List to Be Released Tomorrow

DU UG Admissions 2025: Vacant Seats List to Be Released Tomorrow

Delhi University will release the UG admission Round 2 vacant seat list on July 24 at 5 PM. Candidates can reorder preferences until July 25. Round 2 seat allotment results will be declared on July 28, with admissions closing August 1.

DU UG Admissions 2025: Vacant Seats List to Be Released Tomorrow

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: July 23, 2025 16:19:08 IST

As part of Round 2 of the CSAS® admissions process, the University of Delhi (DU) will release the open seat matrix for undergraduate (UG) admissions under its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) tomorrow, July 24, at 5 PM.

Candidates will then have until July 25 at 4:59 PM to rearrange their preferences. Successful applicants must accept their seats by July 30 (4:59 PM), following the announcement of the Round 2 seat allocation outcome on July 28 at 5 PM.

Important Dates for CSAS Round- 2

Date and Time of the Event

  1. Showing the available seats- 2025 July 24 at 5:00 p.m.

  2. Window for reordering preferences- 2025 July 24–25, until 4:59 p.m.

  3. Seat allocation outcome for round two- July 28, 2025, at 5 p.m.

  4. Acceptance window for seats- 2025 July 28- 30, until 4:59 p.m.

  5. Colleges document verification- July 28- 31, 2025

  6. Deadline for fee payment- 1 August 2025, 4:59 p.m.

      The Significance of Round Two

  • About 72,659 candidates accepted offers in Round 1 (July 19), which included 93,166 seat allocations out of 71,624 available seats, representing an acceptance percentage of about 86%.

  • In addition to helping fill seats left empty during Round 1, Round 2 offers candidates who chose upgrades or missed their first offer another shot.

  • Sports and music are examples of performance-based programs that are likely to assign seats in subsequent rounds.

    Steps Students Can Take

  • July 24, 5 p.m.: To access the dashboard for open seats, log in to admissions.uod.ac.in.

  • Reorder your program and college preferences by 4:59 PM on July 25.

  • Verify whether you have been assigned a seat in Round 2 on July 28 at 5 PM.

  • July 28–30: Take a seat and be ready for the document check.

  • To confirm admission, submit all required documents and payment by August 1.

     What Comes Next?

  • If there are still openings after Round 2, Round 3 admissions may be held.

  • It is anticipated that classes for the upcoming academic year will start on August 1.

  • Allotments for applicants who fall under one of the reserve categories (SC, ST, OBC, EWS, PwBD, orphan, single girl child, etc.) will continue to be made

Also Read:  Karnataka SSLC Exam‑3 Result 2025 to Be Declared in Final Week of July

Tags: APPLICANTSDUPREFERENCESROUND 2SEATSUG ADMISSIONS 2025

RELATED News

Student Suicides in India Decline Slightly to 7.6% of Total Cases in 2022, Govt Data Shows
Wordle Hint For July 23, 2025: The Answer Is An Universally Solvent Liquid
GTU Declares Summer Session 2025 Results for UG, PG & Diploma Courses
TS TET Result 2025 Declared, Scorecards Available
JEECUP Counselling 2025: Seat Distribution for Round Three Announced

More News

Roger Binny’s BCCI Future in Limbo Amid Age Cap and Incoming Sports Bill
DU UG Admissions 2025: Vacant Seats List to Be Released Tomorrow
Who Is Sreesanth’s daughter? Harbhajan Singh Recalls Heart-Shattering Conversation With Her Post Slapgate Controversy
Legendary Theatre Director Ratan Thiyam, Known for Redefining Indian Stage, Passes Away at 77
Here’s Who Is Coming Back For Netflix’s ‘All Of Us Are Dead’ As Season 2 Begins Filming
‘Cruel System’ Dashes Dreams: Shahid Kapoor’s Shivaji Biopic Halted, Director Amit Rai Speaks Out
Each Minute of Parliament Costs Rs 2.5 Lakh, Disruptions Drain Taxpayer’s Money
Who was Atheist Krishna? Viral Memer Who Made PM Modi’s Smile, Passes Away From Pneumonia
This Filmmaker’s Shocking Weight Loss Transformation Goes Viral- Check Out His Diet Secrets
Bryan Johnson Considers Selling or Shutting Down Blueprint Amid Anti-Ageing Startup Struggles
DU UG Admissions 2025: Vacant Seats List to Be Released Tomorrow

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

DU UG Admissions 2025: Vacant Seats List to Be Released Tomorrow

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

DU UG Admissions 2025: Vacant Seats List to Be Released Tomorrow
DU UG Admissions 2025: Vacant Seats List to Be Released Tomorrow
DU UG Admissions 2025: Vacant Seats List to Be Released Tomorrow
DU UG Admissions 2025: Vacant Seats List to Be Released Tomorrow

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?