DU UG Admissions 2025: Vacant Seats List to Be Released Tomorrow

As part of Round 2 of the CSAS® admissions process, the University of Delhi (DU) will release the open seat matrix for undergraduate (UG) admissions under its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) tomorrow, July 24, at 5 PM.

Candidates will then have until July 25 at 4:59 PM to rearrange their preferences. Successful applicants must accept their seats by July 30 (4:59 PM), following the announcement of the Round 2 seat allocation outcome on July 28 at 5 PM.

Important Dates for CSAS Round- 2

Date and Time of the Event

Showing the available seats- 2025 July 24 at 5:00 p.m. Window for reordering preferences- 2025 July 24–25, until 4:59 p.m. Seat allocation outcome for round two- July 28, 2025, at 5 p.m. Acceptance window for seats- 2025 July 28- 30, until 4:59 p.m. Colleges document verification- July 28- 31, 2025 Deadline for fee payment- 1 August 2025, 4:59 p.m.

The Significance of Round Two

About 72,659 candidates accepted offers in Round 1 (July 19), which included 93,166 seat allocations out of 71,624 available seats, representing an acceptance percentage of about 86%.

In addition to helping fill seats left empty during Round 1, Round 2 offers candidates who chose upgrades or missed their first offer another shot.

Sports and music are examples of performance-based programs that are likely to assign seats in subsequent rounds. Steps Students Can Take



July 24, 5 p.m.: To access the dashboard for open seats, log in to admissions.uod.ac.in.

Reorder your program and college preferences by 4:59 PM on July 25.

Verify whether you have been assigned a seat in Round 2 on July 28 at 5 PM.

July 28–30: Take a seat and be ready for the document check.

To confirm admission, submit all required documents and payment by August 1.

What Comes Next?

If there are still openings after Round 2, Round 3 admissions may be held.

It is anticipated that classes for the upcoming academic year will start on August 1.

Allotments for applicants who fall under one of the reserve categories (SC, ST, OBC, EWS, PwBD, orphan, single girl child, etc.) will continue to be made

