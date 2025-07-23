Karnataka SSLC Exam‑3 Result 2025 to Be Declared in Final Week of July

In the final week of July, the SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025, the third and last supplemental exam for Class 10, should be made public by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB).

Exam Details

The SSLC Exam‑3 was performed from July 5 to July 12, 2025, allowing students one more opportunity to pass or raise their SSLC exam results.



An estimated 8.4 lakh students registered for the first stage, Exam 1 (March 21- April 4), which had a 62.34% pass percentage.



The late May Exam 2 supplemental saw a lower success rate of 30.39%, with 84,597 out of 2.78 lakh candidates passing.

How Students can assess their Performance

Students can visit kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in once the results are available.

Click the link labelled “SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025.”

Enter your date of birth and registration number.

The marks reminder can be downloaded or printed for use in future assignments.

Students should make sure that the academic and personal information on their marks memo is correct and maintain these credentials close at hand. Any inconsistency should be notified right once.

The Marks Memo: What Is It?

Name, roll, and registration numbers of the student Birthdate and exam date Grades earned for every subject Total pass/fail rating

A Summary of Pass Trends

Pass rate on Exam 1: 62.34% Pass rate for Exam 2: 30.39%

Overall, 6,15,593 students out of 8,61,800 registered passed Exams 1 and 2, gaining a composite pass rate of 71.43%.

For individuals who are still pursuing school-leaving certification or who want to raise their grades, the outcomes of Exam 3 will determine their result.

What Takes Place Next?

The topping list and results are anticipated to be announced by KSEAB. The original mark memos are available from the individual institutions.

In accordance with KSEAB protocols, students will also be able to seek copies of their response scripts or reevaluation.

An overview for students

When: Final week of July 2025 (date of results not yet known)

Where: kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in

How: Enter your username and date of birth to log in. Get the marks memo here.

Next Steps: Verify information, gather the original document and request a re-evaluation if necessary

