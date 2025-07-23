Student Suicides in India Decline Slightly to 7.6% of Total Cases in 2022, Govt Data Shows

Statistics presented to the Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar revealed that student suicides totaled 7.6 percent of all suicides in India in 2022, compared to 8.0 percent in 2021 and 8.2 percent in 2020.

Though the ratio of student suicides has gradually decreased, according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India (ADSI) report but the absolute numbers are still alarming. The number of students who died by suicide increased from 10,335 in 2019 to 13,089 in 2021, totaling over 35,000 deaths.

The Ministry of Education has responded by implementing several types of programs designed to address mental health issues in educational institutions. Hundreds of thousands of students have benefited from interactive sessions and counselling help provided by the “MANODARPAN” initiative. Today, 767 districts are served by the Ministry of Health’s District Mental Health Program (DMHP), which offers life skills training and suicide prevention programs.

The government has also stepped up anti-drug initiatives to combat new problems like teen addiction. In order to promote overall student welfare, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued directives that emphasize sports, physical fitness, mental well-being and professional counselling.

Popular institutes like IIT-Madras, IIT-Delhi and IIT-Guwahati have begun conducting stress-management and resilience workshops under the Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Programme.

Concerns over the issue have risen according to experts and the judiciary. Recently, the Supreme Court voiced its deep concern over student suicides at institutions like Sharda University and IIT Kharagpur, noting that “something is seriously wrong with the education system” asking for prompt FIRs and accountability. The Court questioned the increase in suicides among Kota coaching-center students earlier this year and demanded immediate action.

Campaigners underline the necessity for structural reforms like reinstated anti-ragging approaches and ongoing psychological help to reverse the alarming incidents of student suicides, even the government’s increased menta–health efforts and court scrutiny indicate a stronger focus on student mental well-being.

ALSO READ: TS TET Result 2025 Declared, Scorecards Available