LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index Bihar Assembly Election 2025 sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index Bihar Assembly Election 2025 sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index Bihar Assembly Election 2025 sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index
Live TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index Bihar Assembly Election 2025 sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index Bihar Assembly Election 2025 sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index Bihar Assembly Election 2025 sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index
Home > Education > Student Suicides in India Decline Slightly to 7.6% of Total Cases in 2022, Govt Data Shows

Student Suicides in India Decline Slightly to 7.6% of Total Cases in 2022, Govt Data Shows

Student Suicides in India Decline Slightly to 7.6% of Total Cases in 2022, Govt Data Shows

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: July 23, 2025 11:44:06 IST

Statistics presented to the Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar revealed that student suicides totaled 7.6 percent of all suicides in India in 2022, compared to 8.0 percent in 2021 and 8.2 percent in 2020.

Though the ratio of student suicides has gradually decreased, according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India (ADSI) report but the absolute numbers are still alarming. The number of students who died by suicide increased from 10,335 in 2019 to 13,089 in 2021, totaling over 35,000 deaths.

The Ministry of Education has responded by implementing several types of programs designed to address mental health issues in educational institutions. Hundreds of thousands of students have benefited from interactive sessions and counselling help provided by the “MANODARPAN” initiative. Today, 767 districts are served by the Ministry of Health’s District Mental Health Program (DMHP), which offers life skills training and suicide prevention programs.

The government has also stepped up anti-drug initiatives to combat new problems like teen addiction. In order to promote overall student welfare, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued directives that emphasize sports, physical fitness, mental well-being and professional counselling.

Popular institutes like IIT-Madras, IIT-Delhi and IIT-Guwahati have begun conducting stress-management and resilience workshops under the Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Programme.

Concerns over the issue have risen according to experts and the judiciary. Recently, the Supreme Court voiced its deep concern over student suicides at institutions like Sharda University and IIT Kharagpur, noting that “something is seriously wrong with the education system” asking for prompt FIRs and accountability. The Court questioned the increase in suicides among Kota coaching-center students earlier this year and demanded immediate action.

Campaigners underline the necessity for structural reforms like reinstated anti-ragging approaches and ongoing psychological help to reverse the alarming incidents of student suicides, even the government’s increased menta–health efforts and court scrutiny indicate a stronger focus on student mental well-being.

ALSO READ:  TS TET Result 2025 Declared, Scorecards Available

Tags: Alarming IssueMANODARPANMental Awarenessmental healthNCRBstudentsSuicide

RELATED News

GTU Declares Summer Session 2025 Results for UG, PG & Diploma Courses
TS TET Result 2025 Declared, Scorecards Available
JEECUP Counselling 2025: Seat Distribution for Round Three Announced
CBSE Mandates High‑Resolution CCTV with Audio in Schools to Enhance Safety
DU 2025 Cut-Offs Released: Hindu College Tops List with ….

More News

Women’s Euro 2025 Semi Final: Spain vs Germany, Where And Where To Watch, Team News
Silver Price Today: Is This Sparkling Metal The New Gold? Prices Soar Amid Surging Industrial Deman
Actor Zhang Yiyang First Celeb To Get Death Penalty In Mainland China, Executed For 16-Yr-Old Girlfriend’s Murder
Kylian Mbappe Takes Real Madrid’s Magic Number 10: A New Era Begins
Gold Price Today: Buy Now! Yellow Metal Set to Surge Ahead of Festival Season – Check Rates in Your City
Is Trump-Xi Meet on the Cards? US President Says China Trip ‘Not Too Distant’
Is This Vaani Kapoor’s Boldest Role Yet? ‘Mandala Murders’ Becomes Her Game-Changer
Bangladesh Air Force Chief Warns Against Rumours Amid Dhaka Jet Crash Protests
Your Ultimate Solo Travel Safety Guide: How To Travel Alone Without Compromising Safety
Bihar Voter List Update: Over 52 Lakh Names Removed In Special Revision, Says Election Commission
Student Suicides in India Decline Slightly to 7.6% of Total Cases in 2022, Govt Data Shows

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Student Suicides in India Decline Slightly to 7.6% of Total Cases in 2022, Govt Data Shows

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Student Suicides in India Decline Slightly to 7.6% of Total Cases in 2022, Govt Data Shows
Student Suicides in India Decline Slightly to 7.6% of Total Cases in 2022, Govt Data Shows
Student Suicides in India Decline Slightly to 7.6% of Total Cases in 2022, Govt Data Shows
Student Suicides in India Decline Slightly to 7.6% of Total Cases in 2022, Govt Data Shows

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?