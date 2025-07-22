TS TET Result 2025 Declared, Scorecards Available

The results of the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) June 2025 are declared today on 22nd July at 11 AM. The results are declared for both Paper 1 (Primary Teachers) and Paper 2 (Upper Primary Teachers). The results and final answer keys are available at tgtet.aptonline.in.

How to Check Your Scorecard ?

Go to tgtet.aptonline.in to access the official TS TET portal. Select the link labelled “TS TET Result 2025.” Select your birthdate and hall ticket/journal number. Check out and save your TS-TET scorecard. The scorecard can be saved or printed for later use.

Qualifying Marks by Category

60% For General (90/150)

50% For BC backward classes (75/150)

40% For SC/ST/PwD (60/1500)

Exam Summary & Important Data:

Conducted in Telangana from June 18 to June 30, 2025.

The final answer key for both papers was made available along with the results.

If candidates complete the requirements for their category, they can apply for teaching positions in Telangana’s elementary and upper primary schools after receiving a TS-TET certificate, which is valid for life.

The TS-TET results for June 2025 are now accessible. As passing the TS-TET is a requirement for admission to Telangana’s private and government-aided schools, candidates for teaching positions should download their scorecards as soon as possible.

