LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh jet crash Early Gadget Use Football Transfer News genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bangladesh jet crash Early Gadget Use Football Transfer News genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bangladesh jet crash Early Gadget Use Football Transfer News genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bangladesh jet crash Early Gadget Use Football Transfer News genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025
Live TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh jet crash Early Gadget Use Football Transfer News genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bangladesh jet crash Early Gadget Use Football Transfer News genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bangladesh jet crash Early Gadget Use Football Transfer News genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bangladesh jet crash Early Gadget Use Football Transfer News genz Bihar Assembly Election 2025
Home > Education > TS TET Result 2025 Declared, Scorecards Available

TS TET Result 2025 Declared, Scorecards Available

The TS TET June 2025 results were declared on July 22 at 11 AM for both Paper 1 and 2. Final answer keys are available at tgtet.aptonline.in. Qualifying candidates receive lifetime-valid certificates for Telangana teaching positions.

TS TET Result 2025 Declared, Scorecards Available

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 12:09:24 IST

The results of the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) June 2025 are declared today on 22nd July at 11 AM. The results are declared for both Paper 1 (Primary Teachers) and Paper 2 (Upper Primary Teachers). The results and final answer keys are available at tgtet.aptonline.in.

How to Check Your Scorecard ?

  1. Go to tgtet.aptonline.in to access the official TS TET portal.

  2. Select the link labelled “TS TET Result 2025.”

  3. Select your birthdate and hall ticket/journal number.

  4. Check out and save your TS-TET scorecard.

  5. The scorecard can be saved or printed for later use.

Qualifying Marks by Category

  • 60% For General (90/150)

  • 50% For BC backward classes (75/150)

  • 40% For SC/ST/PwD (60/1500)

Exam Summary & Important Data: 

  • Conducted in Telangana from June 18 to June 30, 2025.

  • The final answer key for both papers was made available along with the results.

If candidates complete the requirements for their category, they can apply for teaching positions in Telangana’s elementary and upper primary schools after receiving a TS-TET certificate, which is valid for life.

The TS-TET results for June 2025 are now accessible. As passing the TS-TET is a requirement for admission to Telangana’s private and government-aided schools, candidates for teaching positions should download their scorecards as soon as possible.

Also Read:  JEECUP Counselling 2025: Seat Distribution for Round Three Announced

Tags: Qualifying CandidatesResultsScore CardTeaching PostsTS TET 2025

More News

‘Have Nothing To Say’, Mallikarjun Kharge After VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns Citing Health Reasons
Two Suspected Injured In Encounter With Bihar Police Over Chandan Mishra Murder Case
‘It Got Nasty!’ – Kalki Spills The Beans On Bitter Divorce With Anurag Kashyap And Parents’ Fallout
Planned Parenthood Secures Partial Legal Victory Against Trump Administration’s Medicaid Cuts
K-Drama Buzz List: The Most Anticipated Shows To Stream Right Now And Next Month
Tanner Scott Pulled Mid-Game With Arm Issue, Evaluation Underway
TS TET Result 2025 Declared, Scorecards Available
Coldplay Kiss-Cam Survival Guide: How to Dodge PDA and Avoid Getting Caught Red-Handed (Or Lip-Locked!)
From Screens To Social Feeds: Netizens Dish Out Honest Reviews And Crazy Funny Jibes On ‘Saiyaara’
Brazil Supreme Court Freezes Eduardo Bolsonaro’s Assets, Threatens Jair Bolsonaro With Arrest
TS TET Result 2025 Declared, Scorecards Available

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

TS TET Result 2025 Declared, Scorecards Available

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

TS TET Result 2025 Declared, Scorecards Available
TS TET Result 2025 Declared, Scorecards Available
TS TET Result 2025 Declared, Scorecards Available
TS TET Result 2025 Declared, Scorecards Available

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?