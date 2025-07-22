JEECUP Counselling 2025: Seat Distribution for Round Three Announced

The Round 3 seat allocation list for JEECUP 2025 counselling has been made official by the Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), UP. Now, qualified applicants can check their status of seat allocation on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

How to check your Allotment?

Go to the jeecup.admissions.nic.in website. Enter your login information (password and application number). For your records, view and download the seat allocation letter.

Next Steps for Allotted Candidates

Payment of fees: Between July 22 and 24, 2025, there will be a ₹3,000 deposit (seat acceptance) and a ₹250 counselling charge.

Verification of documents: Visit district assistance centres between July 22 and July 25, 2025.

Float versus Freeze:

Freeze: Verify the available seat in person and report to the designated institution.

Holding the seat while maintaining alternatives for the following round is known as “floating.”

Deadline to withdraw seats: July 26, 2025.

Classes start: With a start date of August 1, 2025

Overview of the Counselling Timeline (Round 3)

What Students Should Know

For applicants expecting to gain admission to UP Polytechnic, the third round of allocation is a crucial stage. Verification of documents and payment of fees must be completed on time. While freeze-finalized admissions can begin getting ready for the academic year on August 1, those who choose to float can choose better seats in later rounds.

Also Read: CBSE Mandates High‑Resolution CCTV with Audio in Schools to Enhance Safety