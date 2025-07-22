LIVE TV
Home > Education > JEECUP Counselling 2025: Seat Distribution for Round Three Announced

JEECUP Counselling 2025: Seat Distribution for Round Three Announced

JEECUP 2025 Round 3 seat allotment results are out at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates must pay fees and verify documents between July 22–25. Options include freezing or floating seats. Classes for admitted students begin on August 1, 2025.

JEECUP Counselling 2025: Seat Distribution for Round Three Announced

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 11:25:57 IST

The Round 3 seat allocation list for JEECUP 2025 counselling has been made official by the Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), UP. Now, qualified applicants can check their status of seat allocation on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

How to check your Allotment?

  1. Go to the jeecup.admissions.nic.in website.

  2. Enter your login information (password and application number).

  3. For your records, view and download the seat allocation letter.

Next Steps for Allotted Candidates

  • Payment of fees: Between July 22 and 24, 2025, there will be a ₹3,000 deposit (seat acceptance) and a ₹250 counselling charge.

  • Verification of documents: Visit district assistance centres between July 22 and July 25, 2025.

Float versus Freeze:

  • Freeze: Verify the available seat in person and report to the designated institution.

  • Holding the seat while maintaining alternatives for the following round is known as “floating.”

  • Deadline to withdraw seats: July 26, 2025.

  • Classes start: With a start date of August 1, 2025

  • Overview of the Counselling Timeline (Round 3)

What Students Should Know

For applicants expecting to gain admission to UP Polytechnic, the third round of allocation is a crucial stage. Verification of documents and payment of fees must be completed on time. While freeze-finalized admissions can begin getting ready for the academic year on August 1, those who choose to float can choose better seats in later rounds.

JEECUP Counselling 2025: Seat Distribution for Round Three Announced

JEECUP Counselling 2025: Seat Distribution for Round Three Announced
JEECUP Counselling 2025: Seat Distribution for Round Three Announced
JEECUP Counselling 2025: Seat Distribution for Round Three Announced
JEECUP Counselling 2025: Seat Distribution for Round Three Announced

