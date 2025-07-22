LIVE TV
Home > Education > CBSE Mandates High‑Resolution CCTV with Audio in Schools to Enhance Safety

CBSE Mandates High‑Resolution CCTV with Audio in Schools to Enhance Safety

CBSE has made high-definition CCTV cameras with real-time audio-video recording mandatory in all affiliated schools, covering classrooms, corridors and entry points. Recordings must be stored for 15 days. Toilets are exempt, ensuring safety while respecting student privacy.

CBSE Mandates High‑Resolution CCTV with Audio in Schools to Enhance Safety

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 10:36:00 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has mandated that all of its around 31,000 affiliated schools install high-definition CCTV cameras with real-time audio-visual recording as part of a major shift to its affiliation bye-laws. The following regions are designated for mandatory surveillance under the directive released on July 21, 2025:

  1. Gates for entry and departure

  2. Stairs, hallways, and lobby areas

  3. Every classroom, lab, and library

  4. Playgrounds, store rooms, and canteens

  5. For privacy reasons, restrooms and toilets are still excluded.

Schools are required to keep recordings for a minimum of 15 days, with authorities having easy access to them when needed.

Reason for such security measures?

The change is in line with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights’ (NCPCR) recommendations, which place a strong emphasis on using audiovisual monitoring to prevent emotional distress, bullying, and abuse in schools.

In the formal circular, CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta reaffirmed the board’s commitment:

“For the safety of schoolchildren, all affiliated schools shall strictly adhere to this provision in word and spirit.”

The action comes after intensified inspection following multiple instances of abuse and harassment in Indian schools this year, which led the CBSE to tighten surveillance regulations.

Extensive Surveillance Beyond Security

The new provision, which extends the previously ambiguous mandate to “maintain and monitor” CCTV systems, was expressly added to Chapter 4 of CBSE’s Affiliation Bye-Laws 2018.

With this instruction, schools are now accountable for the following, clearly marking a change from passive to proactive safety measures:

  • Making certain that real-time audiovisual coverage is always available

  • Keeping a backup that is stored for at least 15 days

  • Permitting authorities to examine video during emergencies or investigations

  • Responses & Upcoming Actions

  • Advocates contend that the standards offer concrete protection as parents seek more certainty. Investigations, threat identification and bullying detection can all be identified by surveillance.

The CBSE’s efforts to guarantee the physical, mental, and emotional safety of schools are reflected in this upgrade to the surveillance infrastructure. Although surveillance technology improves oversight, its successful implementation will depend on appropriate maintenance, conscientious use and clear policy guidelines to achieve the ideal balance between security and trust in learning settings.

ALSO READ:  DU 2025 Cut-Offs Released: Hindu College Tops List with ….

CBSE Mandates High‑Resolution CCTV with Audio in Schools to Enhance Safety

CBSE Mandates High‑Resolution CCTV with Audio in Schools to Enhance Safety
CBSE Mandates High‑Resolution CCTV with Audio in Schools to Enhance Safety
CBSE Mandates High‑Resolution CCTV with Audio in Schools to Enhance Safety
CBSE Mandates High‑Resolution CCTV with Audio in Schools to Enhance Safety

