LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > Education > GATE 2026 Registration Begins: Check Key Changes, Deadlines And Exam Dates

GATE 2026 Registration Begins: Check Key Changes, Deadlines And Exam Dates

GATE 2026 registration has started at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Candidates can apply online via the GOAPS portal until September 28 (without late fee) and October 9 (with late fee). The exam will be held on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026.

GATE 2026 registration is now live – new paper, revised fees, and exam dates announced. (Photo: Canva modified)
GATE 2026 registration is now live – new paper, revised fees, and exam dates announced. (Photo: Canva modified)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: August 29, 2025 09:23:52 IST

GATE 2026 Registration: IIT Guwahati has published the registration portal for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. The application form for GATE 2026 is open for all applicants to apply through the GOAPS candidate login portal on the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The application form must be submitted by September 28th and is accepted with late fee until October 9th.

GATE 2026 shall take place on February 7th, 8, 14 and 15, 2026, and are going to have many students test to be in each session each day (morning sessions will run from 9:30 am – 12:30 pm, and later sessions from 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm each day). The test will be in computer-based test (CBT) form for all students who are going to apply for postgraduate (M.Tech and PhD) programmes and for applicants for private sector undertakings (PSUs) who take (GATE) scores.

How to do GATE registration?

To do registration for GATE 2026, the candidates have to first visit the official website and register at the GOAPS portal. Then the candidates have to enter personal details, educational qualifications, exam options, and communication details, and upload the required documents, like a valid photo ID proof, category or PwD certificate (if applicable), and a recent and clear passport size photo and signature in the prescribed format.Once the application fee is paid, applicants should fill up the form and take a printout for future use. The link to directly login to the registration portal is https://goaps.iitg.ac.in/login.”.

This year, IIT Guwahati has made a few significant modifications in GATE 2026. The application fees have been updated and a new paper named Energy Science (XE-I) has been included under Engineering Sciences category, widening prospects for aspirants wanting to pursue emerging branches of study.

With the registration process started, candidates are requested to fill their GATE 2026 application form much in advance before the deadline to evade technical issues at the eleventh hour. The GATE 2026 score would remain valid for three years and could be utilized for both admission to higher studies and PSU recruitment.

ALSO READ: Doctor to IAS: Safdarjung’s Dr. Anjali Garg Secures AIR 79 in UPSC Despite Grueling Shifts

Tags: biharelection-hero-1GATE 2026GATE 2026 applicationGATE 2026 Registration

RELATED News

From Tamil to Greek: Oldest Living Languages Still Spoken Across the World
Wordle Hint For August 25, 2025: How Do You Refer To The Feeling Of Fun And Enjoyment Expressed By Laughter?
Doctor to IAS: Safdarjung’s Dr. Anjali Garg Secures AIR 79 in UPSC Despite Grueling Shifts
Wordle Hint For August 23, 2025: How Do You Refer A Group That Has Been Made To Achieve Common Demands?
WBJEE Result 2025 Out: Top 10 Engineering Colleges in Kolkata as per NIRF Ranking 2025

LATEST NEWS

US Open 2025: Day 5 Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Venus Williams Brings Up Drama!
Is Job Security Dead? The Rise Of Job Hugging Says It Might Be
Why You Shouldn’t Miss NSE’s Mock Trading Session On August 30 : No Real Money, Big Real….!
Why Is Guru Randhawa Being Summoned By The Supreme Court? Singer Will Appear In Court On THIS Date
Baba Vanga 2025 Predictions: Full List of Prophecies That Came True, From Earthquakes To…..
MoRTH Issues Strict Directive On Toll Plaza Placement Across National Highways
National Sports Day: Upcoming Sports Matches in India | Check Complete List Here
‘Modi Is A MotherF**ker’: Congress Leader Arrested Slamming PM Modi, Mother At Rahul Gandhi’s Rally In Bihar, Watch
Last Chance Today: Could Anlon Healthcare IPO Be The Sleeper Hit Of 2025, Are You In Or Will Regret It?
Chamundi Hill Row: Why Karnataka BJP Chief Says DK Shivakumar ‘Insulted Hindus’?
GATE 2026 Registration Begins: Check Key Changes, Deadlines And Exam Dates

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

GATE 2026 Registration Begins: Check Key Changes, Deadlines And Exam Dates

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

GATE 2026 Registration Begins: Check Key Changes, Deadlines And Exam Dates
GATE 2026 Registration Begins: Check Key Changes, Deadlines And Exam Dates
GATE 2026 Registration Begins: Check Key Changes, Deadlines And Exam Dates
GATE 2026 Registration Begins: Check Key Changes, Deadlines And Exam Dates

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?