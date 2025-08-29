GATE 2026 Registration Begins: Check Key Changes, Deadlines And Exam Dates

GATE 2026 Registration: IIT Guwahati has published the registration portal for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026. The application form for GATE 2026 is open for all applicants to apply through the GOAPS candidate login portal on the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The application form must be submitted by September 28th and is accepted with late fee until October 9th.

GATE 2026 shall take place on February 7th, 8, 14 and 15, 2026, and are going to have many students test to be in each session each day (morning sessions will run from 9:30 am – 12:30 pm, and later sessions from 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm each day). The test will be in computer-based test (CBT) form for all students who are going to apply for postgraduate (M.Tech and PhD) programmes and for applicants for private sector undertakings (PSUs) who take (GATE) scores.

How to do GATE registration?

To do registration for GATE 2026, the candidates have to first visit the official website and register at the GOAPS portal. Then the candidates have to enter personal details, educational qualifications, exam options, and communication details, and upload the required documents, like a valid photo ID proof, category or PwD certificate (if applicable), and a recent and clear passport size photo and signature in the prescribed format.Once the application fee is paid, applicants should fill up the form and take a printout for future use. The link to directly login to the registration portal is https://goaps.iitg.ac.in/login.”.

This year, IIT Guwahati has made a few significant modifications in GATE 2026. The application fees have been updated and a new paper named Energy Science (XE-I) has been included under Engineering Sciences category, widening prospects for aspirants wanting to pursue emerging branches of study.

With the registration process started, candidates are requested to fill their GATE 2026 application form much in advance before the deadline to evade technical issues at the eleventh hour. The GATE 2026 score would remain valid for three years and could be utilized for both admission to higher studies and PSU recruitment.

